Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Here's a complete list of Netflix Originals set to arrive on Netflix throughout the world (unless stated overwise) in April 2022.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in April 2022

Anatomy of a Scandal

Coming to Netflix: April 15th

A new anthology series based on the Sarah Vaughan novel arrives in the middle of the month. The creator of Big Little Lies and The Undoing is behind this new British crime series.

Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott are set to star.

Choose or Die

Coming to Netflix: April 15th

Previously known as CURS>R, this horror thriller will star Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield in the lead role.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“After firing up a lost 80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences.”

Along for the Ride

Coming to Netflix: April 22nd

Adapting the Sarah Dessen book Sofia Alvarez will be writing and directing this feature film due out towards the end of April. We’ve got more on Along for the Ride in our dedicated preview but if you want a brief overview of what you can expect here’s a synopsis:

“The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.”

Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney, Kate Bosworth, and Genevieve Hannelius are set to star.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in April 2022

Pálpito (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: April 6th

This new Colombian telenovela is about a man who has to watch his wife die and have her heart extracted to give to another woman. He’s out for revenge in the world of organ trafficking.

Starring Ana Lucía Domínguez, Michel Brown and Sebastián Martinez.

Tiger & Bunny (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: April 8th

The anime series returns for another batch of episodes.

Ultraman (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: April 14th

Adapting the incredible manga series we’ll see the continuation of Ultraman which first debuted in April 2019.

Here’s what we can expect from the next set of episodes:

“The legendary 6 Ultra Brothers return to face scheming aliens on a cosmic scale.”

the legendary 6 Ultra Brothers return to face scheming aliens on a cosmic scale. season 2 of ULTRAMAN will be available globally on April 14, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XFEancHOF3 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 5, 2022

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in April 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.