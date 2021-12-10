First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in January 2022

It’s time for an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom (and Ireland in most case) throughout the first month of January 2022. Below we’ll take you through every new movie and TV show (Netflix Original or licensed) set to come to Netflix throughout the month.

For a bigger breakdown of the biggest Netflix Originals coming in January 2022, check out our separate preview for those.

As a reminder, you can read about what’s new on Netflix in the UK every Friday with our weekly roundups.

Please note: this is not a complete list of what’s coming to Netflix UK in January 2022. Instead, this is a first look that we plan to update as and when we learn of new releases coming to Netflix UK.

If you’re from a UK outlet and copying and pasting this list – please provide credit.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 1st

Fracture (2007) – Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling stars in this crime thriller about an attorney climbing the career ladder but comes across his toughest case to date.

Marie Antoinette (2006) – Sofia Coppola directs this historical drama telling the story of the ill-fated French queen, Marie Antoinette played by Kirsten Dunst.

– Sofia Coppola directs this historical drama telling the story of the ill-fated French queen, Marie Antoinette played by Kirsten Dunst. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) – Classic comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy.

– Classic comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy. Scream 4 (2011) – The fourth entry in the horror movie franchise.

– The fourth entry in the horror movie franchise. She’s The Man (2006) – Amanda Bynes headline this romantic comedy about a girl heading to an elite boarding school disguised as a boy.

– Amanda Bynes headline this romantic comedy about a girl heading to an elite boarding school disguised as a boy. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – Romantic comedy starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

– Romantic comedy starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. The Hook Up Plan (Season 3) N – The final season of the French comedy series.

Werewolves Within (2021) – Sam Richardson headlines this horror-comedy that adapts the video game of the same name which follows a small town that’s being attacked by werewolves.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 3rd

The Gentlemen (2019) – Action crime comedy with a huge ensemble cast including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Colin Farrell. About an American expat selling off his drug empire in London.

– Action crime comedy with a huge ensemble cast including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Colin Farrell. About an American expat selling off his drug empire in London. The Nest (2020) – Jude Law and Carrie Coon stars in this romantic drama about an American entrepreneur’s family moving to a quiet English country manor.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 5th

Four to Dinner (2022) N – Italian romantic comedy about four couples who puts the notion of there being a soulmate for everyone to the test.

– Italian romantic comedy about four couples who puts the notion of there being a soulmate for everyone to the test. Rebelde (Season 1) N – A new revival series based on the popular Spanish musical series and described as a soap opera.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 6th

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N – Season 2 of the anime series based on the Valve MOBA.

– Season 2 of the anime series based on the Valve MOBA. The Club (Part 2) N – New episodes of the Turkish period drama series set in 1950s Istanbul.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 7th

Johnny Test (Season 2) N – A new action-packed season from WildBrain Studios.

– A new action-packed season from WildBrain Studios. Mother / Android (2021) N – Chloe Grace Moretz headlines this dystopian sci-fi thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world where an android uprising took place.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 13th

The Journalist (Season 1) N – Japanese series from director and writer Michihito Fujii. Adapts a 2019 theatrical film of the same name and revolves around a reporter who is looking to expose modern issues in Japan.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 14th

Archive 81 (Season 1) N – A new horror series loosely based on a popular podcast. The Series is about an archivist falling down a rabbit hole.

The House (Season 1) N – Stop-motion comedy anthology series about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 21st

Munich – The Edge of War (2021) N – Adapting the best-selling novel from Robert Harris, this movie documents the days leading up to the Second World War.

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) N – It’s the endgame for the Byrde family as tensions rise for the first half of the final season.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 28th

In From the Cold (Season 1) N – Thriller spy series about a mother who has gone into hiding but has her life turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy.

– Thriller spy series about a mother who has gone into hiding but has her life turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy. The Orbital Children (Season 1) N – Anime sci-fi series set in a future where AI has advanced significantly and you can effortlessly travel through space.