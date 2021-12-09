Netflix Acquires Italian Movie ‘Four to Dinner’ For Release in January 2022

Four to Dinner (also known as Quattro metà or 4 metà) is coming to Netflix exclusively in January 2022.

Produced by Cattleya (the same studio behind the hit series Gomorra) Four to Dinner is a brand new romantic comedy movie that’s set to arrive on Netflix globally on January 5th, 2022.

The rom-com comes from director Alessio Maria Federici who is known for Bambini (2006), Tutte lo vogliono (2015), Couple Therapy for Cheaters (2017), and One of the Family (2018). Federici is also currently working on a new comedy called Gli astronauti.

Among the cast assembled for the movie includes Matteo Martari, Matilde Gioli, Giuseppe Maggio, Ilenia Pastorelli, Luís Filipe Eusébio and Elmano Sancho.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new movie:

“In this rom-com challenging the concept of soulmates, parallel storylines portray four single friends as they pair up in different couple combinations.”

It’s unclear what dubs will be available for the movie. At the moment, the clips available via the title page for the movie only includes the original Italian audio with multiple subtitle options including English, Arabic, French, and Polish.

Netflix released seven Italian movies in 2021 with the highlights including Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, A Classic Horror Story, and The Hand of God. We also saw several big series released from the region in the past year including Zero (which is not returning for a season 2) and the first adult-animated project from the country in the form of Tear Along the Dotted Line.

Will you be giving Four to Dinner a spin on Netflix when it drops on January 5th? Let us know down below.