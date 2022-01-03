Multiple ‘Transformers’ Series Leaving Netflix in February 2022

Netflix is the streaming home to a number of major Transformers animated series but in just a few weeks on February 1st, four of them are set to leave.

As you may know, Netflix licenses many titles in its library for a fixed period of time. Once the contracts for individual shows and movies come up for renewal that can potentially mean that they leave Netflix for good. In the case for all four shows below, the global rights to the show are now up for renewal.

What Transformers series are leaving Netflix?

Transformers Prime

The oldest of the four shows leaving Netflix is Prime which first aired back in 2010.

“With the help of three human allies, the Autobots once again protect Earth from the onslaught of the Decepticons and their leader, Megatron.”

Transformers: Rescue Bots

Consisting of 26 episodes this season aired back in 2011.

“Follow the adventure of four young transformers, Heatwave, Chase, Blades and Boulder, and their human counterparts: a family of emergency responders.”

Transformers: Robots in Disguise

26 episodes of Robots in Disguise aired back in 2015 with Darren Criss notably voicing Sideswipe.

“When a prison ship crash unleashes hundreds of Decepticons on Earth, Bumblebee leads a new Autobot force to protect humankind.”

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy

Airing in 2019, there are two seasons of this show available on Netflix which combined represents 104 episodes in total.

“As part of the first class at the Rescue Bots Academy, five Cybertron recruits train under their skilled teachers and take on daring rescue missions.”

It’s worth noting at this point that many of these shows have been streaming on Netflix in some form since 2014 at least in the United States. It’s also worth noting that the series has departed before and then getting quickly re-added.

Transformers: Cyberverse is not currently showing a removal notice in any region suggesting it may stay.

The Netflix Original Transformers shows are not set to leave either. Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (2019), Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise (2020) and Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (2021) are all staying put.

Where will these Transformers shows stream next? Right now, we don’t know. The Roku Channel in the US is streaming a few of the titles listed above but in other regions, the show will only be available on VOD services.

Transformers isn’t the only kids series set to leave Netflix in the coming weeks. My Little Pony is notably leaving Netflix in multiple regions come February 1st too.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix, check out our leaving Netflix soon hub.

Will you be rewatching any of the Transformers series before they depart in February? Let us know in the comments.