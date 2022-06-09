New Animated Movies and Shows from Netflix Europe Revealed

Netflix has just unveiled eight new animated projects from European studios and producers with new movies and series coming from the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain.

The news comes ahead of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival where Netflix has been a regular participant in recent years. The festival is due to take place between June 13th and runs through to June 18th.

Here’s a rundown of the new projects announced:

New Animated Movies Coming from Netflix Europe

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Coming to Netflix: December 2022

Director: Stephen Donnelly

Studio: Timeless Films

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

We’ve seen the famous Charles Dickens novel adapted in numerous forms and ways over the years and now Netflix is getting in on the action with a new animated film.

Here’s the logline for the movie:

“Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future.”

Ember

Director: Sergio Pablos

Studio: The SPA Studios

Country of Origin: Spain

In this hand-drawn animated movie from the director of Netflix’s beloved Christmas movie Klaus comes a new feature film which is an “epic adventure tale of humankind’s quest for fire told through the eyes of young Dikika who embarks on an impossible race to a distant volcano to retrieve the precious spark that will save her tribe.”

That Christmas

Studio: Locksmith Animation

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

This new animated feature film set around Christmas is based on the children’s books by Richard Curtis.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about love and loneliness, family and friends, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!”

Untitled Steve Box Animated Film

Director: Steve Box

Studio: SUPERPROD Animation

Country of Origin: France

Steve Box is behind the beloved Wallace & Gromit feature film Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were Rabbit and will be bringing a new yet-to-be-titled feature film to Netflix.

Here’s the premise of the new film:

“Struggling to feed themselves with the proceeds of their ever-inventive, but low-yield heists, Tibbles and his rag-tag gang of stray cats are forced to go undercover to pull of the biggest heist of their lives, posing as the thing they most despise – the pampered pets of suburbia.”

New Animated Shows Coming from Netflix Europe

Bad Dinosaurs

Director: Simone Giampaolo

Studio: Snafu Pictures

Country of Origin: United Kingdom and Spain

Described as a “high-octane thrill ride” this new series follows a family Tyrannosaurus dealing with life in the prehistoric wilderness. It’s based on animated shorts from Joel Veitch.

Mermaid Magic

Director: Iginio Straffi

Studio: Rainbow

Country of Origin: Italy

A new CG animated series from the creator of the still wildly beloved animated series Winx Club which notably has been adapted into a live-action series at Netflix.

The new series is about a teenage mermaid princess named Merlinda who leaves her undersea world for the unknown land above to track down a rare source of magic that will help her take on the evil forces above the waves and below that seek to destroy her kingdom.

The Seven Bears

Director: Robert Vargas

Studio: Folivari and Cube

Country of Origin: France

Compared to the Seven Dwarves from Snow White, this new series is about seven loveable bears that were created by Emile Bravo in a popular graphic novel series. The new series follows a lovable pack of furballs “putting a fuzzy twist on the fairytales we thought we knew.”

Wereworld

Director: Tom Brass

Studio: Lime Pictures and Jellyfish Pictures

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

This new series is based on the books by Curtis Jobling and comes from the same studio that worked on Spirit: Untamed and Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed.

Here’s the official logline for the new series:

“Wereworld is an epic fantasy adventure series that follows Drew Ferran, as he comes of age and discovers he’s the last of a long line of Werewolves, and rightful (yet reluctant) ruler of a land governed by Werelords. Drew must fight to abolish the tyranny of the Lionlords and reclaim the throne.”

This is in addition to all the new animated news that came out of Netflix yesterday as part of Geeked Week. Among the projects featured yesterday included:

The Dragon Prince

Arcane

Entergalactic

Love, Death & Robots

Uncle From Another World

Exception

Moonrise

Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge Of Edinburgh

Farzar

Inside Job

Skull Island

Cyberpunk

All of this news comes after a rough start to the year when it comes to Netflix Animation. We’ve learned a number of projects have been canceled across the board including the recently scrapped Maya and the Three sequel series, Kung-Fu Space Punch.