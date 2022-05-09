Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Welcome to an extremely early look ahead at the Netflix Originals set to release in September 2022. Below, we’ll keep you updated on all the new shows and movies produced and released exclusively by Netflix throughout the month.

Of course, this doesn’t represent everything coming to Netflix in September. All regions of Netflix also receives licensed movies and series throughout each month. We’ll cover the new movies and shows coming in both the United States and the United Kingdom on a separate date.

Missed any of the prior months’ new Netflix Originals? See all the Netflix Originals coming in July 2022 and August 2022 here.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in September 2022

Love in the Villa

Coming to Netflix: September 1st

Kat Graham (How It Ends) and Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) will co-star in this new romantic comedy based on an original screenplay by Mark Steven Johnson who will also direct.

Filmed in Verona, Italy this movie was filmed between September 2021 and January 2022 and is about a young woman who ventures out on vacation after a breakup but finds the apartment she is due to stay in is double booked.

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: September 9th

New seasons of Cobra Kai have been coming thick and fast and this year, you’ll have to wait even less time for the fifth season of The Karate Kid spin-off series which originally began its life on YouTube.

This season sees John Kreese behind bars after being backstabbed by his now former partner. The new season will see unlikely partnerships continue and rivalries continue to burn bright.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Coming to Netflix: September 26th

Following the release of My Little Pony: A New Generation in 2021, we’ll be getting lots of new MLP content in 2022. Make Your Mark will release at the end of May and in September, we’ll get eight new episodes of the 3D series coming.

Here’s the official logline for the new show:

“Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow!”

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in September 2022

Drifting Home

Coming to Netflix: September 16th

Hiroyasu Ishida, best known for his work on Rain Town, Penguin Highway and MFKZ will be directing this new anime movie about two friends who get a shock when the housing complex they live in drifts out to sea.

This list will continue to be updated over time to reflect new Netflix Original movies and shows scheduled to release throughout September 2022.

For more Netflix Originals coming to Netflix, check out our coming soon hub.