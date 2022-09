Daniel Bruhl ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Netflix Movie: Coming to Netflix in October 2022

As one of the largest big productions to ever come out of Germany, there is a lot riding on the success of the remake of the Oscar-winning war movie, All Quiet on the Western Front. Coming to Netflix in October 2022, All Quiet on the Western Front is one of the biggest non-English language films of the year, and one many subscribers should be excited to watch. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about All Quiet on the Western Front, including the plot, cast, and trailers.

BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose, Jack) will direct the film, with former Washington post journalist Ian Stokell and producer and actor Lesley Paterson writing the script. The writing duo collaborated before on short films such as The Negotiation and The Bike Ride.

Award-winning cinematographer James Friend (Patrick Melrose, Your Honour) will join the production as director of photography. The film will be produced by Malte Grunert of Amusement Park (The Aftermath, Land of Mine), and Daniel Dreifuss (Sergio, No). Actor Daniel Bruhl (The Falcon and Winter Soldier) is also attached as executive producer and one of the lead actors.

Amusement Park Film GmbH are behind the production.

Director Edward Berger shared his excitement of working on this film in an interview:

“It is a physical, visceral and very modern film that has never been told from my country’s perspective, it has never been made into a German-language film. We now have the chance to make an anti-war film that will truly touch our audience.”

Producer Malte Grunert added in the same interview:

“In the hands of Edward [Berger], it will be a very meaningful and contemporary take on the story, a powerful film and an impressive cinematic experience.”

When will All Quiet on the Western Front be released on Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official teaser trailer, we can confirm that All Quiet on the Western Front is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 28th, 2022.

Please Note: Release dates are subject to change.

What’s the plot of All Quiet on the Western Front?

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western front is an adaptation of the classic World War I novel of the same name by German veteran infantryman and famous author Erich Maria Remarque. Remarque published it in 1929 and continues to be taught in curriculums around the world mostly due to its sobering account of the futility of war.

As Variety reports about the synopsis of the film,

“The story follows teenagers Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, who voluntarily enlist in the German army, riding a wave of patriotic fervour that quickly dissipates once they face the brutal realities of life on the front. Paul’s preconceptions about the enemy and the rights and wrongs of the conflict soon crumble. However, amid the countdown to Armistice, Paul must carry on fighting until the end, with no purpose other than to satisfy the top brass’ desire to end the war on a German offensive.”

Producer Malte Grunert commented on the importance and relevance of this film:

“’All Quiet on the Western Front’ to this day is indeed the definitive novel about war and the utter senselessness of it. War knows no heroes. One hundred years after its publication ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ has retained all its impact and power.

Edward Berger also stated:

“This German world bestseller is able to convey the inhuman terror of war perhaps more impressively than any other literary work. For me, creating its first German film adaptation is one of the most exciting challenges of all.”

Who is cast in All Quiet on the Western Front?

The film will star Golden Globes nominee Daniel Bruhl, who is most known for his roles in The Alienist, Rush and Captain America: Civil War and Disney’s The Falcon and Winter Soldier. In May 2021, Netflix revealed the rest of the cast for All Quiet on the Western Front. It includes German newcomer Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch (Bad Banks), Aaron Hilmer (The Last Word), Edin Hasanovic (Skylines), Devid Striesow (Dignity), Michael Wittenborn (Merz gegen Merz) and Sebastian Hulk (Dark).

What’s the production status of the film?

Current production status: Post-Production (Last updated: 16/08/2021)

Filming for All Quiet on the Western Front began in March 2021. Filming took place predominantly on location in Belgium, Germany, and the Czech Republic. In April 2021, during an interview session for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Daniel Bruhl confirmed that filming has begun in Prague, Czech Republic, and showed off his new look:

In May 2021, Netflix revealed the first look from the film and confirmed that filming was in full swing from March.

As of May 27th, 2021 filming concluded and has since been in post-production.

Are you looking forward to watching All Quiet on the Western Front? Let us know in the comments!