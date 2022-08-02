Netflix Movie ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’: Everything We Know So Far

Releasing as part of Netflix’s Halloween 2022 slate, Netflix will once again team up with Marlon Wayans to produce his next movie called The Curse of Bridge Hollow (FKA Boo!).

The movie is described as an action-comedy that will explore the relationship between father and daughter in a fun adventurous Halloween setting. The project will also be exciting for Stranger Things fans as Priah Ferguson will star in it as well.

Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow is directed by Jeff Wadlow, who is known for his work on Kick-Ass 2, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and , Truth or Dare.

The script for The Curse of Bridge Hollow is written by Rob Rugan, Todd Berger (The Happytime Murders) and John R. Morey (Family Guy).

Wayans will produce along with Rick Alvarez for Ugly Baby Productions. Nathan Reimann will also produce. Wadlow will exec produce.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow:

The Curse of Bridge Hollow releases on Netflix in October 2022

On August 2nd, 2022 Netflix announced that The Curse of Bridge Hollow will drop on Netflix on October 14th, 2022.

They also provided us with some additional first look pictures:

First look for The Curse of Bridge Hollow in Netflix’s 2022 Movie Preview

In February 2022, Netflix unveiled its list of movies coming out in 2022. Among that list was The Curse of Bridge Hollow, with two shots of the upcoming movie.

Netflix was also keen to point out for the movie that the title of the movie is subject to change. That means by the time the movie comes round to release, it may be called something different.

The movie features between 0:42 and 0:43 and gives very little away.

What’s the plot of The Curse of Bridge Hollow?

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow as seen in Deadline:

“The story follows a teenage girl, who after accidentally unleashing an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father (Wayans).”

Who is cast in The Curse of Bridge Hollow?

In Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Priah Ferguson will star as the girl who accidentally unleashed an ancient evil spirit. Ferguson has become a fan favorite to Netflix viewers as Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things.

Marlon Wayans will portray the father. Wayans is known for many iconic comedy movies like Scary Movie, White Chicks, Little Man, and most recently starred in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

In the second round of castings for the movie, we got a few new names as to who will be starring in The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

Lauren Lapkus who starred in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy will star as Mayor Tammy.

Dave Sheridan will play Farmer Brown in the upcoming movie. He’s most known for his role in the first Scary Movie released in 2000.

Holly J. Barrett will star as Jamie in the horror-comedy. She’s perhaps best known for her role in 2015’s Life in Pieces.

Finally, we know that Nickolas Wolf will play Ringmaster, David A. Cooper will play Father Ben, and Kevin Howell will play Rat Fink.

What’s the production status of The Curse of Bridge Hollow?

Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow was in production from October 11th, 2021 through to December 10th, 2021.

We’re told it was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Are you looking forward to watching The Curse of Bridge Hollow on Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments.