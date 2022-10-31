‘Romantic Killer’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

Romantic Killer, a tongue-in-cheek comedy on the dating sim genre was an incredibly fun series to binge, but it certainly ended far too soon! There are definitely hopes that we’ll see a second season sometime soon, but with the source material fully adapted, the anime will have to continue the story itself. Here’s everything we know so far about season 2 of Romantic Killer on Netflix.

Romantic Killer is a Japanese Netflix Original romantic comedy anime series, and adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Wataru Momose. The adaptation of the award-winning manga is directed by Kazuya Ichikawa.

Anzu Hoshino pays all of her attention to video games, and all she wants to do is play video games. To her dismay, a wizard from a magical world appears and forces Hoshino to take part in a project to stop his world’s population decline. Finding herself living out her very own dating sim, all Hoshino wants to do is go home for video games, cats, and chocolate.

What is the Romantic Killer Netflix renewal status?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 31/10/2022)

At the time of writing, there have been no updates on the future of Romantic Killer on Netflix. This doesn’t come as a surprise as the anime series has only been available to stream on Netflix for less than a week.

Some of the longest originals to go without renewal news for are anime titles, so fans will have to be patient to learn more about the future Romantic Killer on Netflix.

Within the next few weeks, we’ll also have the hourly viewing figures and top-ten data. This means if the series has performed well globally, we can expect renewal.

Does Romantic Killer need a second season?

The English translation of the manga is currently only limited to the first volume, so to read ahead we had to take a look at the raw Japanese scans of the manga to see how much of the source material had been covered. We can confirm that all 38 chapters of the manga have been covered by the Netflix anime adaptation.

However, this doesn’t mean that we won’t see more of Romantic Killer on Netflix.

The anime ends on the same cliffhanger as the manga, the revelation that Anzu’s three favorite items have been returned to her, video games, chocolate, and her cat, but only temporarily. If Anzu is still single by the end of high school she will lose all three forever! The major difference between the anime and manga is how the wizard Kate, is assigned to Yukana as her new assignment, meanwhile, Riri flies into the sky telling us, the audience, that things are progressing in Anzu’s love life, leaving us with a “to be continued.”

So even though the manga has seemingly come to an end, it looks like the anime doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Would you like to see a second season of Romantic Killer on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!