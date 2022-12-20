Top 5 Most Anticipated K-Dramas on Netflix in 2023

2023 is going to be another busy and excellent new year for k-dramas on Netflix. But out of the list of new k-dramas arriving throughout the new year, which ones are we most excited for? Let’s find out!

Here are the top 5 K-Dramas What’s on Netflix is excited for in 2023:

Murder DIEary (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Seok Koo, Lee Hee Joon

With a concept somewhat similar to Dexter, it’s not hard to see why subscribers wouldn’t enjoy Murder DIEary. It’s been proven in recent years that audiences love to get behind an anti-hero, especially ones with an affinity for violence. Paired with the fact that the lead of the series was also one of the leads of the Academy Award-winning Parasite, there will be plenty of subscribers adding this to their watch list,

Lee Tang, an ordinary college student, who gets into an argument with a customer during a part-time job at a convenience store at night, unconsciously swings a hammer, and kills him. Suffering from guilt and fear of murder, Lee Tang learns one day that the person he killed was a serial killer and slowly realizes that he has a supernatural ability to identify “bad seeds”. He soon becomes a dark hero who punishes people who committed unethical evils in the past.

Goodbye Earth (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo, Kim Yoon Hye, Seo Ye Hwa

We’ve known about Goodbye Earth for a significant amount of time, however, the current synopsis of the series continues to be extremely vague. The series is an adaptation of the novel Shūmatsu no fūru, written by author Kōtarō Isaka who is also responsible for Maria Beetle, which was adapted by Sony into the feature film Bullet Train. Regardless, stories set at the end of the world audiences have a natural morbid fascination for, which is why plenty of subscribers will be watching Goodbye Earth in 2023.

An examination of despair and hope in individuals aware of an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, signifying the end of the world.

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Historical, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

A period piece with a twist, 1945 was one of the most important years in Korea’s history thanks to the surrender of Japan, which marked the end of WW2, and the division of the Korean Peninsula. The cast of Gyeongseong Creature is superb, and features actress Han So Hee, who had a stellar performance in the Netflix series My Name, and Park Seo Joon of Itaewon Class.

In the Spring of 1945 in Gyeongseong, during Japanese rule over Korea, two young adults confront a strange creature born of greed, and battle against it for survival.

Black Knight (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Esom, Kang Yoo Seok, Kim Eui Sung, Song Seung Heon

The premise of Black Knight could be considered a warning for the future in real life, but for now, we look forward to being entertained by a cast of talented actors, and what appears to be a very intriguing story. After all, dystopian stories are not hard to pitch, anything to do with the collapse of the world as we know it always piques the interests of subscribers.

In the year 2071, only 1% of the world population has survived the toxic air pollution that has ravaged the planet. For those that remain, society has been restructured into a strict social class where people rarely leave their homes and are required to wear gas masks because of the pollution. Citizens rely upon the Knights, a group of specialized delivery drivers, to get their supplies and protect them from thieves.

A Time Called You (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Mystery, Thriller| Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon, Lee Min Go

A time-traveling romance? Sign all the k-drama fans up! The series is an adaptation of the extremely popular Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day. If the Korean adaptation is half as good as its Taiwanese counterpart, then Netflix will have another hit on its hands.

Han Jun Hee’s boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun died one year ago. She still hasn’t gotten over his death and misses him a lot. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min Joo. There, she meets high school student Nam Si Heon. She is surprised to see how much Nam Si Heon resembles her late boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun.

Which k-drama are you most excited to watch on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!