‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ and ‘Wednesday’ Most Popular on Netflix for Week 50, 2022

Welcome to a slightly belated look at what shows and movies picked up the most points globally on Netflix for week 50 of 2022. Below we’ll list the top 100 most popular titles on Netflix between December 12th and December 18th, 2022.

This top 100 list is compiled by the Netflix top 10 tracking site, FlixPatrol.

Every day, they capture the Netflix top 10s from 89 countries globally to give us the top 50 movies and the top 50 series at the end of the week. How do points work? Well, if a series is in France’s number 1 spot for a day, it’s awarded 10 points. If it’s in position 10 on any day, it’s given 1 point. All those points are totaled daily and then on Sunday evening for the weekly top 100. The maximum number of points a show or movie can earn weekly is 6,230 points.

Missed what topped the Netflix top 10 charts for week 49? Head back to see all the top 10s for then here.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

Guillermo Del Toro’s magical adaptation of Pinocchio takes the top spot away from Troll this week. The beautiful stop-motion movie has been admired the world over the took home the top spot in most countries and will no doubt be adding to its hourly total tomorrow.

Elsewhere, many Christmas movies feature this week, including plenty of licensed titles available in select regions around the world.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (4549 points) Troll (3469 points) God’s Crooked Lines (3432 points) Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1754 points) I Believe in Santa (1753 points) My Name Is Vendetta (883 points) The Swimmers (858 points) Doctor G (757 points) The Marriage App (705 points) Bullet Train (688 points) The Big 4 (673 points) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (613 points) One Night in Bangkok (601 points) A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (528 points) The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (520 points) Good Will Hunting (517 points) Uncharted (451 points) Tom & Jerry (437 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (327 points) Kantara (322 points) Shooter (274 points) Memory (246 points) Vernacular Plan (231 points) Goodbye (219 points) Problem Child (187 points) The Holiday (166 points) Morbius (165 points) Falling for Christmas (164 points) A Quiet Place Part II (163 points) John Wick (162 points) Delivery by Christmas (161 points) Almost Christmas (157 points) Hunter Killer (133 points) Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (127 points) The Noel Diary (125 points) Problem Child 2 (122 points) Love Destiny: The Movie (119 points) GodFather (116 points) Mystic River (109 points) My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (104 points) Warriors of Future (100 points) Večírek (95 points) Love Today (93 points) Gone Baby Gone (84 points) Crazy Rich Asians (84 points) Pulp Fiction (83 points) This Is 40 (81 points) A Man of Action (77 points) 3:10 to Yuma (77 points) Emily the Criminal (76 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

For the third week running, Netflix’s megahit Wednesday continues to pull in the top points, although its lead is starting to come down a bit.

Here’s how many points it has acquired in its fifth week on the service:

Week 47 – 1,751 points

Week 48 – 6,184 points

Week 49 – 6,141 points

Week 50 – 5,575 points

Taking the second spot is the “documentary” series Harry & Meghan which is proving to do well globally as it continues to make the headlines.

So let’s breakdown the full top 50 series on Netflix globally this week:

Wednesday (5575 points) Harry & Meghan (4021 points) Too Hot to Handle (2968 points) Firefly Lane (1928 points) 1899 (1871 points) Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (1636 points) Alchemy of Souls (1023 points) Til Money Do Us Part (1006 points) Sonic Prime (1005 points) Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar (948 points) The Crown (874 points) Odio Il Natale (828 points) CAT (563 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (497 points) Shuroop (436 points) The Good Doctor (390 points) Lookism (347 points) Elite (304 points) First Love (242 points) Single’s Inferno (242 points) Rick and Morty (234 points) The Blacklist (205 points) Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller (191 points) S.W.A.T. (166 points) How To Ruin Christmas (165 points) Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (157 points) Blood & Water (156 points) Café con aroma de mujer (154 points) Manifest (151 points) Pasión de gavilanes (145 points) SPY x FAMILY (133 points) Friends (115 points) Sin senos sí hay paraíso (115 points) Sıcak Kafa (112 points) Irreverent (99 points) Last Chance U: Basketball (96 points) Paw Patrol (95 points) Smiley (93 points) Dead to Me (85 points) The Most Beautiful Flower (81 points) Bonus Family (80 points) One of Us Is Lying (66 points) The World of the Married (63 points) Brokat (62 points) Reborn Rich (60 points) Chiquititas (60 points) Business Proposal (60 points) Ginny & Georgia (59 points) Pedro El Escamoso (58 points) Parasyte -the maxim- (55 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.