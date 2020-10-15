‘The Witcher’ Season 2 & Spin-offs: Mid-October 2020 News Recap

Redanian Intelligence returns to What’s on Netflix for their mid-October 2020 roundup of all the latest news and happenings with the production of season two of The Witcher, news on the spin-offs and anything else of interest. If you missed the October 2020 The Witcher season two initial roundup, you can still catch that right here.

It will be quite some time before The Witcher’s Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri) come together again on our small screens, as the second season of Netflix’s fantasy series is only expected to drop next summer. Of course, the release could suffer further delays depending on the United Kingdom’s COVID policy. While we wait, let’s take a look behind the scenes of the show’s filming offers a sneak peek at the second season. Read our recap of October’s biggest stories so far including new promotional photos, a possible confirmation on season three, yet another potential spinoff, and behind-the-scenes pictures of The Witcher’s filming.

Topics covered in this news roundup:

Netflix reveals promotional pictures of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri alongside an official synopsis of season two

The Witcher season three is all but confirmed following an update on the show’s Writer’s Guild of America page

Netflix is reportedly considering a Witcher spinoff that focuses on mages and sorceresses

Season one director Alik Sakharov finally explains why he left the show

The Witcher season two has filmed a night scene in a haunted cemetery

Henry Cavill is now filming The Witcher season two in England’s beautiful Lake District

Spoiler Report: Chobham Common

Spoiler Report: Deepcut Woods

Netflix reveals promotional photos of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri’s new looks alongside an official synopsis of season two

After months of silence from The Witcher’s marketing team, Netflix has finally provided us an official first look at the show’s second season (check out the full gallery here). The first images were released on Henry Cavill’s Instagram page, where he revealed Geralt’s beautiful new suit of armor. Cavill’s photos were followed by an official reveal of Freya Allan’s new Ciri costume and, lastly, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer.

Besides providing us a first look at the work of season two’s new costume designer Lucinda Wright, these pictures also hint at the stories yet to come. In the images, Ciri wears a new outfit and appears to be training with a sword, while Yennefer appears to have been captured. Netflix has also unveiled season two’s official synopsis that same week, as first reported by Deadline.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

For a couple of exciting reveals regarding the narrative of season two and behind-the-scenes pictures, make sure to read our Spoiler Report at the end of this article.

New armor, same witcher. First look at Henry Cavill as Geralt.

First look at Freya Allan as Ciri.

First look at Anya Chalotra as Yennifer. The Witcher Season 2. COMING SOON. pic.twitter.com/J0rL8iwCe8 — Netflix Diaries. (@netflxdiaries) October 10, 2020

The Witcher season three is all but confirmed following update on the show’s Writers’ Guild of America page

Even before the release of The Witcher’s first season, rumors had been circulating that Netflix was giving the show the “Sabrina treatment”, meaning that three seasons were ordered ahead of time. Netflix did not comment on the rumors first reported by insider KC Walsh, and a lot of time has passed since.

A new listing on The Witcher’s Writers’ Guild of America page seemingly confirms that the third season is in fact in the works at Netflix. Since it was reported, any mention of the third season was removed from the show’s WGA page, but not before the story went viral. WGA is a trusted industry resource so, while the third season hasn’t been officially announced, it’s safe to assume Netflix is preparing for it.

Of course, season three is still years away, as Netflix is now focused on filming the second season. Besides the main series, two Witcher spinoffs have been announced, and now it appears that yet another one is being considered at Netflix.

Netflix is reportedly considering a Witcher spinoff that focuses on mages and sorceresses

Two spinoffs have already been announced for The Witcher. The first, titled Nightmare of the Wolf, is an animated film starring Geralt’s mentor Vesemir expected to release before season two. The second spinoff, titled Blood Origin, is a live-action limited series set hundreds of years before the main story, and Netflix is hoping to cast Aquaman’s Jason Momoa in a lead role. Everyone was surprised when industry insider Daniel Richtman revealed that Netflix is considering yet another spinoff series, this time focusing on mages and sorceresses.

Richtman is a trusted source as regards The Witcher, having uncovered a casting sheet for season two before filming began and later confirming our earlier rumor that Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju is joining the cast. It’s important to note that Richtman only says this spinoff is being considered, meaning it’s very likely that Netflix will wait to see how the other spinoffs fare before making any decision.

Which mages and sorceresses could appear in such a spinoff? Fans hope to see LGBT sorceress Philippa Eilheart in a lead role, as she is suspiciously missing from the casting reveals and leaks of The Witcher season two.

Season one director Alik Sakharov finally explains why he left the show

Alik was an amazing partner and is an amazing friend, without whom this show never would have been the success it is. We made the decision mutually — and privately — based on the episodes we did together. To this day, the vision of the show definitely owes much to him. ❤️ — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 2, 2020

For a long time, the reason behind director Alik Sakharov’s early departure from the first season of The Witcher was kept under wraps. Most recently, showrunner Lauren Hissrich addressed the matter in one of her Twitter Q&As.

A new interview with Forbes Russia revealed Sakharov’s side of this story. “In my perception, Eastern-European literature has a completely different pace. It is no coincidence that Andrzej Sapkowski has so many storylines and characters. The producers set the task of setting the adaptation at an action pace and filling it with colorful special effects. That was their vision. My vision was very different and I tried to convey it to them, giving my arguments. Unfortunately, I was not considered convincing enough, so I decided to leave the project.” Also in the interview, Sakharov praises Henry Cavill’s performance, calling him “the best thing in The Witcher”.

This wouldn’t be the first time a director departs a project due to creative differences, as this is a rather common occurrence in the film industry.

The Witcher season two has filmed a night scene in a haunted cemetery

While news of the series and its spinoffs circles around the internet, the cast and crew behind The Witcher are hard at work filming the second season.

One of the most intriguing locations the crew visited recently is the Highgate Cemetery in London. Besides its unique beauty and historical significance (housing the grave of a certain Karl Marx), the cemetery was also home to numerous ghost stories and the famous “Highgate Vampire”. The cemetery’s overgrown graves and many tombs will certainly match the show’s aesthetic.

While we don’t know for sure which scenes were filmed there, Redanian Intelligence speculates that the mages Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) and Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) are involved, as Jadu has recently shared a picture of himself and Mikkelsen at a similar-looking cemetery. For further speculation, make sure to read our full report.

Henry Cavill is now filming The Witcher season two in England’s beautiful Lake District

The Witcher’s cast and crew have now taken to Northern England’s beautiful Lake District, where filming is expected to last approximately three weeks. One sighting at the town of Ambleside suggests that star Henry Cavill is already there, and it’s likely that co-stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan will join him soon if they haven’t already.

Initially, filming will take place near the lakeside town of Rydal. The crew has set up shop around Rydal Cave, where they will film throughout the week. For more details and a few pictures of the cave where The Witcher is now being filmed, read our full report.

Spoiler Report: Freya Allan’s Ciri caught on camera while filming at Chobham Common

Earlier in October, Ciri star Freya Allan was seen filming in Chobham Common near London. This appears to be part of a vision or dream sequence, where Ciri will utilize her unique magical powers.

The location, a forest recently plagued by wildfires, was fitted with a prop tree that allegedly came alive with lights and smoke during filming. Fans have since speculated that the tree will be struck by lightning, or perhaps by Ciri’s magic. After arriving in the scorched woods, Ciri meets two mysterious women.

Because of her elven ears, her ashen hair, and a previous tip from one of our sources, Redanian Intelligence speculates that one of the women could be Lara Dorren, Ciri’s ancestor.

Readers of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels will be familiar with Lara, as her Elder Blood is the source of Ciri’s powers. Lara is regarded as a legendary historical figure on the Continent, particularly after her controversial romantic relationship with the human sorcerer Cregennan of Lod. Redanian Intelligence also speculates that the second woman seen with Ciri is Queen Cerro, who refused to save Lara but later adopted her daughter Riannon, another of Ciri’s ancestors.

Of course, this is only an educated guess. The identity of these women and their relation to Ciri is yet to be confirmed. For even more pictures of the scene and a deeper analysis, read the full Redanian report.

Spoiler Report: Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer film multiple scenes in the forests near Deepcut, including one that may involve a monster’s lair

The Witcher’s longest location shoot (since the show returned from the COVID hiatus) took place in the forests near the town of Deepcut. Usually, long shoots such as this one involve either multiple scenes or such that are complex to film, like fight sequences. Towards the end of the filming at Deepcut, we were able to confirm that all three lead cast members had been present for filming (though Yennefer’s scene appears to be separate from the one involving Geralt and Ciri).

The location was decorated with a sheet of environment-friendly fake snow, several fake rocks, and some intriguing vines that were twisted around the local trees. Besides the cast and the set dressing, a wild boar was also brought in for filming at one point. Pictures of the set were taken by locals over the weekend, offering an inside look at a location on the Continent.

Given the mysterious vines and the extended filming period, Redanian Intelligence speculates that the scene involving Geralt and Ciri had them discover the lair of a monster. This monster could be one of two creatures previously mentioned for season two: either the leshy (known to gamers as a leshen) or the myriapod (a giant centipede). Perhaps Geralt takes Ciri to hunt a monster as part of her witcher training?

Regarding Yennefer’s scene, we believe that it was filmed in another section of the forest (likely one that wasn’t covered in fake snow), and may have involved an elven woman as well. This scene is likely a continuation of the Yennefer storyline revealed in leaked photos from filming in February, where she is captured by the elves.

So far, October has been a busy month of Witcher news and we hope that trend continues now that the crew is filming in the Lake District. Follow Redanian Intelligence’s Twitter page for all the latest updates regarding The Witcher and its spinoffs.