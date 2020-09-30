Netflix’s ‘Dash & Lily’: Everything We Know So Far

Potentially coming to Netflix this holiday season is the Original adaptation of Rachel Cohn’s and David Levithan’s novel, Dash & Lily. We’ll be keeping track of all the latest news and information on Dash & Lily, including, the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Dash & Lily is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-drama series based on the book Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. The series is produced by Nick Jonas and Shawn Levy.

When is the Netflix release date?

We still don’t have a confirmed release date, but we do have a better understanding of when to expect Dash & Lily on Netflix.

The Netflix tie-in book will be published in December 2020. Typically the Netflix tie-in, which counts as promotional material, releases around the same time as the series.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Dash & Lily season 1 will be coming to Netflix in December 2020.

What is the plot of the Dash & Lily series?

The official synopsis for the series has been provided by Netflix:

A whirlwind holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City.

What is Dash & Lily?

Dash & Lily is a romantic-drama, based on the book Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. In total there two novels available to read in the series. The first season will cover the events of the first book across eight episodes.

Lily, an unlucky in love 16-year-old, listens to the advice of her lucky-in-love brother and leaves her red notebook on her favorite bookshop shelf. The book, filled with a dare, has Lily waiting for the right guy to come along and accept her challenge. Dash just so happens to come across her notebook, curious by her challenge, and looking for the perfect distraction takes Lily’s Book of Dares. As Dash and Lily begin to send each other on a scavenger hunt all across Manhattan, the pair are falling in love with the on-page selves. Discovering if the pair have the same chemistry in person could be their biggest dare yet.

Are the book writers involved with the production of the series?

At the time of writing the writing, credits have been given to Joe Tracz (A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Lauren Moon (Atypical). We expect to see both Rachel Cohn and David Levithan to be given writing credits for their work on the novel.

Who are the cast members of Dash & Lily?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of Dash & Lily:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Dash Austin Abrams Paper Towns | Gangster Squad | Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Lily Midori Francis Good Boys | Ocean’s Eight | Gotham Edgar Thibaud Glenn McCeun Teen Wolf | Marmaduke | Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures Roberta Ianne Fields Stewart The Bold Type | The Feels | Pose Adam Gideon Emery Teen Wolf | Daredevil | Takers Alice Laila Drew Law & Order: Special Victims Unit | Evil | FBI: Most Wanted Sofia Keana Marie Posthumous | Huge in France | Criminal Minds Young Dash Matty Evers Sharp Objects Young Edgar Brody Scharr Odd Man Rush

What is the production status?

It’s unclear when the production of Dash & Lily began. For the series to arrive in time for December 2020 it’s highly likely that filming has wrapped up already.

The production studio behind the series is 21 Laps Entertainment, the same studio that is responsible for the production of Stranger Things.

How many episodes of Dash & Lily is Fred Savage directing?

It has been listed on the official IMDb page for Dash & Lily that Fred Savage will be directing at least 4 episodes. Directing duties will be shared between Savage and Brad Silberling (City of Angels).

Dash & Lily has been listed to debut with eight episodes, which means Fred Savage will be directing half of the entire series.

Fred Savage has been credited as a director 70 times over his career, some of the most popular shows he has directed are:

2 Broke Girls (21 Episodes)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (19 Episodes)

Modern Family (13 Episodes)

The Goldbergs (2 Episodes)

Are you excited to watch Dash & Lily? Let us know in the comments below!