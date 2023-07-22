new anime on netflix in august 2023

August will see the conclusion of the incredible martial arts anime Baki Hanma and the conclusion of The Seven Deadly Sins spin-off, Grudge of Edinburgh. Here’s your preview of the new anime coming to Netflix in August 2023.

N = Netflix Original

Article continues below...



Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in August 2023:

New Anime Shows on Netflix in August 2023

Baki Hanma (Season 2 Part 2) N

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Ôtsuka, Megumi Han, Hôchû Ôtsuka, Takaya Hashi

Netflix Release Date: August 24th, 2023

Part 2 of the second season of Baki Hanma will see the long-awaited final showdown between Baki, and his father, Yamamoto.

After overcoming countless intense battles with powerful enemies, the time is finally ripe for Baki to face his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is said to be “the strongest creature on Earth.” Before this battle, Baki chooses Biscuit Oliva also known as Mr. Unchained as an appropriate sparring partner. Oliva is currently incarcerated in a prison called the “Black Pentagon,” home to only the most violent criminals. In order to fight Oliva, Baki gets himself imprisoned in the Black Pentagon. However, in addition to his desired sparring partner, a number of terrifying fighters also await him here.

New Anime Movies on Netflix in August 2023

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023) N

Director: Bob Shirohata

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: Yûki Kaji, Ayumu Murase, Mikako Komatsu

Netflix Release Date: August 8th, 2023

With a runtime of 53 minutes, it makes you wonder why the film was split into two parts. Regardless, fans of The Seven Deadly Sins will just be happy to see even more adventures in the Albion.

“14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions?”

Weekly Anime Shows on Netflix in August 2023

My Happy Marriage (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Reina Ueda, Kaito Ishikawa, Ayane Sakura, Koutarou Nishiyama, Houko Kuwashima

Netflix Finale Date: September 20th, 2023

Previously scheduled for release in the Fall, My Happy Marriage was moved to a weekly release in July 2023.

Miyo Saimori is the eldest daughter of the noble Saimori family, but as the un-Gifted daughter of her father’s despised first wife, she’s treated like a servant by her stepmother and half-sister. When escape comes in the form of being offered in marriage to the infamously cold Kiyoka Kudou, Miyo barely has enough left in her to hope, assuming that because she lacks Spirit-Sight she’ll be rejected and die on the streets as her parents intended. But contrary to everyone’s expectations, Miyo is not universally loathed, and her betrothal offers her the most precious chance of all: to learn to stop hating herself.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 12 (New episodes Sunday)

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Shuichiro Umeda, Kenta Miyake, Sora Amamiya, Chafûrin, Shin’ichirô Miki

Netflix Finale Date: September 24th, 2023

Manga readers have waited patiently for the release of an anime adaptation of Zom 100, and already it is proving to have been worth the wait.

In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendou watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can’t even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ootori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch which happens to be another tenant. The whole city’s swarming with zombies, and even though he’s running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive.

What anime will you be watching on Netflix in August 2023? Let us know in the comments below!