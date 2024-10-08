Leaving Soon from Netflix

What’s Leaving Netflix UK in November 2024

Here's your preview of what's leaving the Netflix UK library in November 2024.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Movies And Tv Shows Leaving Netflix Uk In November 2024

Picture: Life of Brian, Dead Set, Shutter Island, Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Bullet Train

As Netflix UK does not publicize its removals, we must wait 30 days before a title is due for removal to learn when they are about to depart.

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in October 2024. If you’re looking for the US removals list, you can find all the departures for those in our November list here.

 

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 1st, 2024

  • A Killer’s Mistake (2019)
  • Agatha Christie: 100 Years of Poirot and Miss Marple (2020)
  • Angry Birds (2 Seasons)
  • The Beguiled (2017)
  • The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime (2014)
  • Bull (2021)
  • Convenience (2015)
  • Dead Set (2008)
  • Eric Idle’s What About Dick? (2012)
  • Felon (2008)
  • Furry Vengeance (2010)
  • The Garden of Words (2013)
  • Inside the Mind (1 Season)
  • Love Now (1 Season)
  • Love You (1 Season)
  • The Meaning of Monty Python (2013)
  • Monty Python’s Almost the Truth: The Lawyers Cut (1 Season)
  • Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus (2000)
  • Monty Python’s Best Bits (mostly) (1 Season)
  • Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus (1 Seaosn)
  • Monty Python’s Flying Circus (4 Seasons)
  • Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go (2014)
  • Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979)
  • Monty Python: Live at Aspen (1998)
  • Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl (1982)
  • Monty Python’s Personal Best (1 Season)
  • Monty Python: The Meaning of Live (2014)
  • No Time for Shame (1 Season) N
  • Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python (1989)
  • The Professionals (1966)
  • The Quick and the Dead (1995)
  • The Remains of the Day (1993)
  • Safe Haven (2013)
  • She’s Out of My League (2010)
  • Shutter Island (2010)
  • Sniper: Assassin’s End (2020)
  • Sniper: Reloaded (2010)
  • Sniper: Ultimate Kill (2017)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
  • The Undateables (7 Seasons)
  • When Calls the Heart (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 2nd, 2024

  • Run & Gun (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on November 3rd, 2024

  • The Black Phone (2022)
  • Bullet Train (2022)

  • Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (2019)
  • The Teacher (1 Season)

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

