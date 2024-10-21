Filming Underway on ‘As You Stood By’ Netflix Korea Adaptation of ‘Naomi to Kanako’

Filming is ongoing for Netflix’s exciting South Korean television adaptation of Hideo Okuda’s crime novel Naomi to Kanako, As You Stood By. The series will star Squid Game actress Lee You Mi and Parasyte: The Grey Actress Jeon So Nee. We’ll be covering everything you need to know about As You Stood By, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

As You Stood By (Working Title) is an upcoming South Korean crime drama directed by Lee Jung Rim and the adaptation of the famous novel Naomi to Kanako by author Hideo Okuda.

What is the plot of As You Stood By?

Two childhood hands, one the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her violent husband, are driven to the brink, resulting in the murder of the husband and burying his body. Are better days ahead? Or will their crime catch up with them?

Who is in the cast of As You Stood By?

Jeon So Nee plays Eun Su. The actress was last seen on Netflix in Parasyte: The Grey, where she played the role of Jung Soo In. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in K-dramas such as Our Blooming Youth, When My Love Blooms, and Encounter.

Lee You Mi plays Hui Su. The actress has already starred in two of the biggest K-dramas on Netflix, Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead. She also starred in the popular romantic fantasy K-drama Strong Girl Namsoon and the upcoming Netflix series Mr. Plankton.

Jang Seung Jo plays Jin Pyo. The actor recently appeared in The Frog, starring in three episodes of Ha Jae Sik. However, his role as Jin Pyo will be his first leading role in a Netflix series since he starred as Lee Joon in the 2019 K-drama Chocolate.

Lee Moo Saeng plays Jin So Baek. The actor was recently seen in the second season of Gyeongseong Creature as Captain Kuroko. He also starred in both seasons of The Glory as Kang Yeong Cheon. He has also starred in other Netflix titles such as Thirty-Nine, The Silent Sea, Chocolate, Designated Survivor: 60 Days, and Prison Playbook.

So far, no other supporting or guest cast members have been announced.

What is the production status of As You Stood By?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for As You Stood By began in mid-September 2024 and will run until late January 2025.

When is As You Stood By coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation of when As You Stood By will be coming to Netflix.

Given that filming won’t conclude until January 2025, we aren’t expecting to see the K-drama on Netflix until late 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching As You Stood By on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!