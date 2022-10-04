Netflix has had an exceptional number of k-dramas over the past few years, and already, 2023 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years on Netflix to date. From thrillers to comedies to romance and fantasy, there’s going to be a little something for everyone. Here are the new k-dramas coming to Netflix in 2023.

New K-Drama Series Coming to Netflix in 2023

A Time Called You (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Mystery, Thriller| Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon, Lee Min Go

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Han Jun Hee’s boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun died one year ago. She still hasn’t gotten over his death and misses him a lot. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min Joo. There, she meets high school student Nam Si Heon. She is surprised to see how much Nam Si Heon resembles her late boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun.

Black Knight (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Esom, Kang Yoo Seok, Kim Eui Sung, Song Seung Heon

Netflix Release Date: 2023

In the year 2071, only 1% of the world population has survived the toxic air pollution that has ravaged the planet. For those that remain, society has been restructured into a strict social class where people rarely leave their homes and are required to wear gas masks because of the pollution. Citizens rely upon the Knights, a group of specialized delivery drivers, to get their supplies and protect them from thieves.

Celebrity (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun, Jeon Hyo Sung

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Celebrity centers around the emerging class called “celebrity” and those who envy them. It features the fierce turbulent fears and painful and sad desires surrounding the world.

Chicken Nugget (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Mistaking a machine to help with her fatigue, the beautiful Choi Min Ah is accidentally turned into fried chicken. Her father, Choi Sun Man and the intern Go Baek Jung work together to try and turn her back into her human form, but discover some incredibly dark secrets along the way.

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee

Netflix Release Date: 2023

A healing drama about the many kinds of incidents that take place in a psychiatric ward. Based on the actual real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, the drama will revolve around the story of nurse Jung Da Eun.

Goodbye Earth (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo, Kim Yoon Hye, Seo Ye Hwa

Netflix Release Date: 2023

An examination of despair and hope in individuals aware of an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, signifying the end of the world.

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Historical, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: 2023

The thriller series follows individuals going up against monstrous creatures that were born out of human greed. Set in the spring of 1945, in the city of Gyeongseong, the series is highly anticipated due to the sheer amount of talent tied to it.

The Girl Downstairs (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Romance, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Lee Yoo Bi

Netflix Release Date: 2023

When Joon moves into his new apartment on his first day of college, he wasn’t expecting beautiful ex-celebrity Duna to be living downstairs. Joon tries to avoid her at first, but finds himself growing more and more curious about her mysterious life.

Hunting Dogs (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Parrk Sung Woong, Heo Joon Ho, Jung Da Eun

‘Hunting Dogs’ will depict the story of a young man who steps into a world of loan sharks who chase after money, and becomes entangled in a dangerously powerful force.

Mask Girl (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Choi Daniel

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Kim Mo Mi is an ordinary office woman with a severe sense of inferiority in appearance and is caught up in various incidents while as an internet broadcasting jockey with her face covered with a mask.

Joo Oh Nam is Kim Mo Mi’s coworker. He harbors a one-sided crush on Kim Mo Mi. As a character who also feels inferior about his appearance and lacks presence in general, Joo Oh Nam’s only source of joy is watching internet broadcasts. He will get swept up in an unexpected incident with Kim Mo Mi.

Murder Dieary (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Seok Koo, Lee Hee Joon

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Lee Tang, an ordinary college student, who gets into an argument with a customer during a part-time job at a convenience store at night, unconsciously swings a hammer, and kills him. Suffering from guilt and fear of murder, Lee Tang learns one day that the person he killed was a serial killer and slowly realizes that he has a supernatural ability to identify “bad seeds”. He soon becomes a dark hero who punishes people who committed unethical evils in the past.

Queen of the Scene (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Park Ha Sun

Netflix Release Date: 2023

A Korean drama writer has made a name for herself within the industry for extreme twisted stories full of unexpected surprises, suddenly entering and getting trapped in her own story. The writer faces a series of comedic situations as she tries to escape back to reality.

Queen Maker (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Moon So Ri, Ryu Soo Young, Kim Tae Hoon, Ki Do Hoon

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Two women join forces, Hwang Do Hee, a skilled career woman, who hasn’t come down from her 12 centimeter stilettos for 12 years, and the labor rights lawyer Oh Seung Sook aka “crazy rhinoceros.” Oh Seung Sook is the president of the women’s workers association, leader of the Worker’s Solidarity with Rights foundation, and a popular YouTuber with little interest in authority. However, the “Queen Maker” Hwang Do Hee is determined to make Oh Seung Sook the mayor of Seoul.

Song of the Bandits (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Seo Hyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Ho Jung

Netflix Release Date: 2023

An action melodrama in which the people who have been deprived of their livelihoods blow a refreshing shot for their family and colleagues, set in the 1920s during the Japanese colonial period.

New K-Drama Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023

Believer 2 (2023)

Director: Baek Jong Yeol

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jo Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Seung Hoon, Kim Dong Young

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Detective Won Ho looks for missing person Rak and he also chases after Teacher Lee, who is the boss of a drug ring. Brian and Keunkal appear in front of Detective Won Ho. Keunkal is the only one who knows the real identity of Teacher Lee.

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kang Soo Yeon, Kim Hyun Joo, Ryu Kyung Soo

Netflix Release Date: 2023

In the 22nd century, climate change has caused the planet to become uninhabitable and humans live within a man-made shelters. A war takes place within the shelter. Jung Yi is the elite leader of the allied forces. She becomes the subject of a brain cloning experiment. The cloning experiment is a potential key to winning the war.

Director: Byun Sung Hyun

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Hwang Jung Min, Esom, Koo Kyo Kwan

Single mother Gil Bok Soon is one of the world’s deadliest assassins thanks to her 100% success rate on contract killings. Bok Soon works for M.K Ent, which is run by the man that taught her, Cha Min Kyo. The pair hold mutual respect for each other, but Gil Bok Soon understands that a moment’s notice could take everything away from her. Just before Kill Bok Soon was due to renew her contract, loyalties are put to the test when Bok Soon is involved in a kill or be killed incident.

New Weekly K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2023

Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Fantasy, Political, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok Bin, Shin Joo Hwan

In the mythical land of Arth during ancient times a power struggle ensues in the city Arthdal. Eun-Sum a young man born in the Blue Stone Village must overcome his curse that would bring destruction to the city of Arthdal. Meanwhile, the war-hero of Arthdal Ta-Gon dream of becoming the first king of Arthdal. After winning many wars over his illustrious career Ta-Gon has cemented his place as the most powerful man in the nation.

Born with the same curse as Eun-Sum, Tan-Ya is to be the successor of the Wahan Tribe. Despite the hardships and prejudice, Tan-Ya faces, her ambition is to become a politician

The Uncanny Counter 2

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Mystery, Comedy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Yeom Hye Ran, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Hi Eo Ra

Five demon hunters, known as Counters, disguise themselves as employees of a popular local noodle restaurant. In secret, the five use their special abilities to hunt down evil spirits who have returned to Earth, hellbent on pursuing eternal life.

