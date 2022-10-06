‘Chicken Nugget’ Netflix Comedy K-Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in 2023 is an exciting and fun new comedy series, Chicken Nugget. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Chicken Nugget, including, the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Chicken Nugget is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original comedy series based on the webtoon Fried Chicken by author Park Ji Dok. The series is directed by Lee Byung Hun (Be Melodramatic).

When is the Chicken Nugget Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for Chicken Nugget, and it will take several months before it’s announced.

At the very least we know the k-drama won’t be available until sometime in 2023.

What is the plot of Chicken Nugget?

Mistaking a machine to help with her fatigue, the beautiful Choi Min Ah is accidentally turned into fried chicken. Her father, Choi Sun Man and the intern Go Baek Jung work together to try and turn her back into her human form but discover some incredibly dark secrets along the way.

Who are the cast members of Chicken Nugget?

Beloved actress Kim Yoo Jung, has starred in two Netflix Original movies, The 8th Night and the upcoming 20th Century Girl, however, Chicken Nugget will be her first appearance in a series for the streaming service. Outside of Netflix, Kim Yoo Jung is popular for roles such as Moon Embracing Sun and May Queen. Kim Yoo Jung portrays the role of Choi Min Ah

Many Netflix subscribers will be familiar with the work of Ryu Seung Ryong after starring as Cha Hak Joo in the Korean zombie horror series Kingdom. He is most well known for starring in Miracle in Cell No.7 which at the time became Korea’s third highest-grossing film of all time, it now stands in 7th. Ryu Seung Ryong portrays the role of Choi Seon Man.

Ahn Jae Hong has only had one appearance in a Netflix Original series, which was also the zombie horror series Kingdom. However, it was a guest role as one of the royal officials who fell victim to the onslaught of the zombie horde. A popular actor in his own right, Ahn Jae Hong is most well known for his roles in Be Melodramatic, Fight For My Way, and Reply 1988. Ahn Jae Hong portrays the role of Ko Baek Joong.

What is the production status of Chicken Nugget?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 06/10/2022)

As of the 30th of September, the k-drama entered pre-production. We expect filming to begin soon.

Are you looking forward to the release of Chicken Nugget? Let us know in the comments below!