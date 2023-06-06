‘Behind Your Touch’ K-Drama Season 1: Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Netflix recently announced its line of 2023 content and revealed to be coming to the streaming service this year is the supernatural k-drama Behind Your Touch. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Behind Your Touch, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Behind Your Touch is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original supernatural K-drama series directed by Kim Seok Yoon (Law School), and Lee Nam Gyu (The Light in Your Eyes).

When is the Netflix release date for Behind Your Touch?

Behind Your Touch will be coming to Netflix this Summer.

The first episode will be released on Netflix on Saturday, August 12th.

There will be a total of 16 episodes, with two episodes released twice a week for a total of eight weeks before the final episode airs on Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

The series will air in South Korea on the cable television network jTBC before arriving on Netflix.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

What is the plot of Behind Your Touch?

The synopsis for Behind Your Touch has been sourced from Naver;

“Behind Your Touch” is a story about people who live in a rural farm village. It tells a story of veterinarian, called Ye Bun, who exhibits psychometric superpowers, and a passionate detective, Jang Kyul, who both become involved in solving minor crimes.

Who are the cast members of Behind Your Touch?

Han Ji Min will play the role of Bong Ye Bun. Behind Your Touch is the second Netflix k-drama for Han Ji Min, who previously starred in a leading role in Our Blues. Outside of Netflix, the actress is popular for her roles in One Spring Night, The Light in Your Eyes, and Familiar Wife.

Lee Min Ki will play the role of Jang Yeol. Like his fellow co-star, Behind Your Touch is only the second Netflix k-drama, after previously starring in My Liberation Notes. Outside of Netflix, Lee Min Ki has starred in dramas such as The Lies Within, The Beauty Inside, and Because This Is My First Life.

Suho has been cast in an unnamed supporting role. The EXO star has yet to make his Netflix debut, and so far, has starred in a limited number of k-dramas, such as Rich Man, How Are You Bread, and The Universe’s Star.

Park Hyuk Kwon will play the role of the Shaman. Behind Your Touch is the fifth Netflix k-drama Park Hyuk Kown has starred in after Mine, Law School, Extracurricular, and Something in the Rain.

Joo Min Kyung will play the role of Ok Hee. This will be the fourth Netflix k-drama series for the actress after Green Mother’s Club, One Spring Night, and Something in the Rain.

Are you looking forward to the release of Behind Your Touch? Let us know in the comments below!