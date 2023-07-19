‘Castaway Diva’ Park Eun Bin K-Drama: Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin will reunite with fellow Hot Stove League actor Chae Jong Hyeop in the exciting new romantic comedy series Castaway Diva. Filming is currently ongoing for Castaway Diva, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Castaway Diva is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean romantic comedy series directed by Oh Choong Hwan and written by screenwriter Park Hye Ryun. Oh Choong Hwan previously directed the series Hotel del Luna, Start-Up, and more, meanwhile Park Hye Run wrote the screenplay for Start-Up, While You Were Sleeping, and Pinocchio.

When is the Castaway Diva Netflix release date?

We can now confirm that the first episode of Castaway Diva will be released on Netflix on Saturday, October 21st, 2023.

There will be a total of twelve episodes, with new episodes being released every Saturday and Sunday until the season finale on Sunday, November 26th, 2023.

Runtimes have yet to be confirmed.

Episode release schedule

Episodes of Castaway Diva will be broadcast on the South Korean cable network tvN before arriving on Netflix.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 21/10/2023 2 22/10/2023 3 28/10/2023 4 29/10/2023 5 04/11/2023 6 05/11/2023 7 11/11/2023 8 12/11/2023 9 18/11/2023 10 19/11/2023 11 25/11/2023 12 26/11/2023

What is the plot of Castaway Diva?

The plot of Castaway Diva has been sourced from Allkpop:

Mok Ha is a girl who has always dreamt of becoming a singer. During middle school, Mok Ha goes missing and ends up on a deserted island, where she manages to survive alone for 15-years. For Mok Ha, being rescued from her solitary life is one thing; adjusting to modern society is another!

Who are the cast members of Castaway Diva?

Park Eun Bin will play the lead role of Seo Mok Ha. Acting since the age of five, Park Eun Bin is an exceptionally beloved and popular actress, but her popularity skyrocketed after her award-winning heartwarming and excellent performance as Woo Young Woo in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Chae Jong Hyeop will play the lead role of Kang Bo Geol. So far, Chae Jong Hyeop has starred in two licensed Originals for Netflix, Nevertheless and Sisyphus: The Myth. He also starred in Unlock My Boss which can be found on Netflix.

Fans of a Hot Stove League will be swooning over the reunion of Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop.

Cha Hak Yeon will play the lead role of Kang Woo Hak. This will be the first lead role in a licensed Netflix series for the actor after previously starring in a supporting role in the drama Mine, and his guest role in Tomorrow.

Kim Hyo Jin will play the lead role of Yoon Ran Joo. Castaway Diva will be the second Netflix series for the actress after previously starring in the K-drama Private Lives.

Confirmed supporting and guest cast are;

Kim Joo Heon as Lee Seo Joon

Lee Re as Seo Mok Ha (Young)

What is the production status of Castaway Diva?

Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 02/06/2023)

It has been reported that filming is currently ongoing for the K-drama.

Park Eun-bin is currently filming the drama "Diva of the Deserted Island" and it will be aired on tvN and Netflix this fall. She went to Don Quijote (Donki), Japan's most large-scale discount store chain.#ParkEunBin #박은빈 #パクウンビン #朴恩斌 pic.twitter.com/gKCfunVaww — Park Eun Bin's Bunnyverse (@pebbunnyverse) June 2, 2023

