‘The Match’ Go K-Drama: Coming to Netflix in 2023 and What We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in 2023 is the upcoming biopic The Match, based on the rivalry of master and student Go players Cho Hun-Hyun, and Lee-Chang-ho. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Match, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Match is an upcoming South Korean sports biopic directed by Kim Hyung Joo (KUNDO: Age of the Rampant) and written by screenwriter Yoon Jong Bin (Narco Saints).

When is the Netflix release date for The Match?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce a release date for The Match. However, we can confirm that the movie will be released sometime in 2023.

What is the plot of The Match?

The synopsis for The Match has been sourced from Kobiz:

It is the story of two legendary players of Go, Cho Hun-Hyun and his protege and future rival Lee Chang-ho.

Who are Cho Hun Hyun and Lee Chang-ho?

Cho Hun-hyun is a South Korean politician and world-famous Go player. Highly considered one of the best Go players of all time, at the tender age of 9, Cho had reached a professional level. By 1995, Cho had amassed 1,000 career wins, won 11 international titles, and amassed over 150 professional titles. In his later years, Cho has since become a politician and was a Member of the National Assembly as recently as May 2020.

Lee Chang-ho, is also a South Korean Go player and also considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. He is the protege of Cho Hun-Hyun, and a 9-dan rank. He is the second youngest professional in South Korean history after Cho, and the only player to have won all international competitions at least once.

Who are the cast members of The Match?

Lee Byung Hun will play the role of Cho Hun Hyun. While his face was covered for the majority of the season, Squid Game fans will recognize Lee Byung Hun as Hwang In Ho aka The Frontman. He will be returning to reprise his role in the second season of Squid Game.

Yoo Ah In will play the role of Lee Chang Ho. One of South Korea’s most talented male actors, The Match will be his fifth Netflix k-drama project. Netflix subscribers should recognize him from the movies Alive and Seoul Vibe, and for starring in the horror drama Hellbound. He will also be seen on Netflix later in 2023 in a leading role in the k-drama Goodbye Earth.

Moon Jung Hee will play the role of Jung Mi Hwa. This will be the third Netflix project for the actress after previously starring in the k-dramas Vagabond and Mystic Pop-Up Bar. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in movies such as Pandora, Dad for Rent, and Deranged.

In the supporting roles of The Match are the following;

Kim Kang Hoon (Racket Boys) as Lee Chang Ho (young)

Ko Chang Seok (The Good Detective 2)

Hyun Bong Shik (Narco Saints)

Byun Hong Jun (Under the Queen’s Umbrella)

When and where was The Match filmed?

Filming took place between December 16th, 2020, and April 6th, 2021.

Multiple locations across South Korea were used for filming.

Daegu, South Korea

Ulsan, South Korea

Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea

Chuncheon, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Dangjin, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea

Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Busan, South Korea

