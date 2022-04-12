Polish movies and shows coming soon to Netflix

Netflix continues to make investments around the world and Poland is no different with over over 20 projects in development right now. Below, we’ll break down all the big movies and shows coming to Netflix globally from Poland.

As of April 2022, Netflix has released over 25 Netflix Original Polish productions with highlights including The Mire, The Woods, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods, and Sexify. Netflix US currently is streaming 35 Polish titles in total (including licensed content).

Below, we’re going to preview all the Netflix Original Polish movies and shows coming in 2022 and beyond. We’ll feature a few highlights and then dive into full lists.

Polish Netflix Original Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

365 Days: This Day

Coming to Netflix: April 27th

This multi-lingual sequel (it features Italian and English) to the incredibly popular 365 Days which surprised everyone by topping Netflix’s top 10s throughout 2020 is headed to Netflix in late April.

The sequel is being produced by Polish production company Ekipa but released as a Netflix Original this time around.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel which sees the return of Michele Morrone, Anna Marja Sieklucka, and Rebecca Casiraghi:

“Laura and Massimo are back and stronger than ever. But Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura’s heart complicate the lovers’ lives.”

Broad Peak Coming to Netflix in the near future is Broad Peak which has been in post-production for well over a year now. It’s described as a “dramatic and epic story about the strength of the human spirit, inspired by true events.” The movie is set in 1988 and sees a Polish climber making a very dangerous climb and only escaping with his life by pure luck. It comes from Leszek Dawid who directed A Bar at the Victoria Station and You Are God.

Delivery by Christmas

A romantic comedy about a thirty-year-old courier who has to save Christmas. Directed by Aleksandra Kułakowska and Maciej Prykowski.

Freestyle – A story about a young rapper who gets himself into trouble. Directed by Maciej Bochniak and starring Maciej Musiałowski.

– A story about a young rapper who gets himself into trouble. Directed by Maciej Bochniak and starring Maciej Musiałowski. HELLHOLE – The director of the Netflix Originals Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 1 and 2 (Bartosz M. Kowalski) returns for his next major project about the nightmare of a monk who has lost his faith and needs to fight both supernatural forces and the demons of his past.

– The director of the Netflix Originals Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 1 and 2 (Bartosz M. Kowalski) returns for his next major project about the nightmare of a monk who has lost his faith and needs to fight both supernatural forces and the demons of his past. Mother’s Day – Thriller movie about a former special agent (played by Agnieszka Grochowska) who must use her unique skills to rescue her kidnapped son. Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz

– Thriller movie about a former special agent (played by Agnieszka Grochowska) who must use her unique skills to rescue her kidnapped son. Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz Mr. Car & The Knights Templar – Adaptation of a popular Polish novel directed by Antoni Nykowski.

– Adaptation of a popular Polish novel directed by Antoni Nykowski. Night In The Kindergarten – Dark comedy about a pre-school nativity play that turns into a trial of a naughty 5-year-old. Directed by Rafał Skalski.

– Dark comedy about a pre-school nativity play that turns into a trial of a naughty 5-year-old. Directed by Rafał Skalski. The Hive – Described as a futuristic thriller directed by Mateusz Rakowicz.

– Described as a futuristic thriller directed by Mateusz Rakowicz. Tonight You Are Sleeping With Me – Adaptation of Anna Szczypczyńska’s romance novel of the same name. Directed by Robert Wichrowski

Polish Netflix Original Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

Hold Tight (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: April 22nd

Adding to Netflix’s increasingly collection of Harlan Coben adaptations is the second Polish language (following The Woods in 2020) which is set to arrive on Netflix globally at the end of April.

The series is about what happens in a suburb of Warsaw unraveling after a string of unfortunate events.

Detective Forst/ Detektyw Forst

Based on the books of Polish writer Remigiusz Mroz, this new crime series “takes viewers on a crime-solving journey across the Polish Tatra Mountains.”

Directed by Daniel Jaroszek and starrs Borys Szyc.

A Girl and An Astronaut – Futuristic drama series about two F-16 pilots competing for a girl’s heart while trying to get to space.

– Futuristic drama series about two F-16 pilots competing for a girl’s heart while trying to get to space. Dark Stories – A group of strangers who accidentally drive off in a car with two million zlotys, coming from a bank heist.

– A group of strangers who accidentally drive off in a car with two million zlotys, coming from a bank heist. Erynie – New historical war series from director Borys Lankosz and based on the book by Marek Krajewski. Set in 1930s Lviv. Was originally due to release in 2021.

– New historical war series from director Borys Lankosz and based on the book by Marek Krajewski. Set in 1930s Lviv. Was originally due to release in 2021. Family Secrets – Comedy series about the “wedding day of a medical student and a wealthy plastic surgeon when both families realize that the only things they have in common are secrets and lies.”

– Comedy series about the “wedding day of a medical student and a wealthy plastic surgeon when both families realize that the only things they have in common are secrets and lies.” Feedback – Adaptation of a novel by Jakub Żulczyk about a “story of internal struggles and redemption.” Directed by Leszek Dawid and will star Arkadiusz Jakubik.

– Adaptation of a novel by Jakub Żulczyk about a “story of internal struggles and redemption.” Directed by Leszek Dawid and will star Arkadiusz Jakubik. Glitter – Set in the 1970s, this drama is about women who live by their own rules. Starring Wiktoria Filus, Matylka Giegżno, and Magdalena Popławska.

– Set in the 1970s, this drama is about women who live by their own rules. Starring Wiktoria Filus, Matylka Giegżno, and Magdalena Popławska. Great Water / Wielka Woda – Limited series about a flood dubbed “the flood of the millennium “ of 1997 in Poland produced by Telemark. Set to arrive in 2022.

– Limited series about a flood dubbed “the flood of the millennium of 1997 in Poland produced by Telemark. Set to arrive in 2022. Infamia (working title) – A series that tells the story of a teenage Romani girl who is balancing between the modern world of teenagers and traditional Roma rules while she tries to find herself.

– A series that tells the story of a teenage Romani girl who is balancing between the modern world of teenagers and traditional Roma rules while she tries to find herself. Lovzone – Drama about an aspiring filmmaker on the autism spectrum.

– Drama about an aspiring filmmaker on the autism spectrum. Sexify (Season 2) – A second season of comedy-drama is on the way.

– A second season of comedy-drama is on the way. The Green Glove Gang – Black comedy about three elusive, noble thieves who hide out in a quiet nursing home.

– Black comedy about three elusive, noble thieves who hide out in a quiet nursing home. The Queen / Królowa – Four-episode miniseries produced by Opus TV about a retired tailor and drag queen who left Poland to pursue a career in Paris.

Will you be checking out any of these upcoming Polish movies and shows coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.