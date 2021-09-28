With the end of Winter in Australia, subscribers can now look forward to everything Netflix has to offer in its exciting Spring line-up. There’s a whole heap of exciting new Originals to be binged on and plenty of licensed content to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in October 2021.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 1st, 2021

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Limited Series) N – Docuseries that takes a deep dive into the lives of the German sect, Colonia Dignidad, an isolated German community far away from the influence of international politics.

– Docuseries that takes a deep dive into the lives of the German sect, Colonia Dignidad, an isolated German community far away from the influence of international politics. Cast Away (2000) – FedEx employee Chuck Noland is the only survivor of a plane crash that leaves him stranded on a deserted island by himself for years.

– FedEx employee Chuck Noland is the only survivor of a plane crash that leaves him stranded on a deserted island by himself for years. Diana: The Musical (2021) N – On stage musical special that tells the tale of Lady Diana Spencer, the former Princess of Wales.

– On stage musical special that tells the tale of Lady Diana Spencer, the former Princess of Wales. Forever Rich (2021) N – Dutch crime-comedy that sees famous rappers humiliating mugging go viral, so in order to fix his reputation and his career he goes in search of revenge for those that wronged him.

– Dutch crime-comedy that sees famous rappers humiliating mugging go viral, so in order to fix his reputation and his career he goes in search of revenge for those that wronged him. The Guilty (2021) N – Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Joe Baylor, a police officer that has been demoted to a call dispatch desk who becomes conflicted when he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman.

Maid (Miniseries) N – Comedy-drama centered around a single mother who is battling against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy as she struggles to make ends meet.

– Comedy-drama centered around a single mother who is battling against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy as she struggles to make ends meet. Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (3 Seasons) – Phryne Fisher uses her pearl-handled pistol and her dagger-sharp wit to solve crimes in 1920s Melbourne.

– Phryne Fisher uses her pearl-handled pistol and her dagger-sharp wit to solve crimes in 1920s Melbourne. Paik’s Spirit (Season 1) N – South Korean talk show with the culinary star Paik Jong-won who invites celebrity guests for food and booze and

– South Korean talk show with the culinary star Paik Jong-won who invites celebrity guests for food and booze and Scaredy Cats (Season 1) N – Children’s fantasy comedy.

– Children’s fantasy comedy. Seinfeld (9 Seasons) – Beloved American sitcom series starring Jerry Seinfeld as a neurotic stand-up comedian in New York City, and the misadventures he has with his equally neurotic friends.

– Beloved American sitcom series starring Jerry Seinfeld as a neurotic stand-up comedian in New York City, and the misadventures he has with his equally neurotic friends. The Secret River (Miniseries) – Historical drama about William Thornhill and his journey to New South Wales.

– Historical drama about William Thornhill and his journey to New South Wales. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) N – Netflix anime sequel that pits the Seven Deadly Sins against a fabled fairy king and a long-forgotten giant.

– Netflix anime sequel that pits the Seven Deadly Sins against a fabled fairy king and a long-forgotten giant. Swallow (Season 1) N – A struggling secretary suffers a series of career setbacks, which leave her to consider becoming a drug mule for her roommate in mid-1980s Lagos.

– A struggling secretary suffers a series of career setbacks, which leave her to consider becoming a drug mule for her roommate in mid-1980s Lagos. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – Wonder Woman must once again come forward to save the world when an eccentric and charismatic businessman steals an artifact that grants wishes.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 3rd, 2021

Emma (2020) – Romantic period drama starring Queen Gambit’s star Anya Taylor-Joy.

– Romantic period drama starring Queen Gambit’s star Anya Taylor-Joy. Scissor Seven (Season 3) N – Netlfix’s popular Chinese anime returns for a third season.

– Netlfix’s popular Chinese anime returns for a third season. Upcoming Summer (2021) – Chinese drama centered around two students, one who failed to gain entrance into college, and the other a handsome campus cyber celebrity.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 4th, 2021

On My Block (Season 4) N – Coming-of-Age comedy set in the gritty area of South Central, Los Angeles where four street-savvy friends navigate their way through high-school and teenage life.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 5th, 2021

Escape the Undertaker (2021) N – Interactive special in collaboration with the WWE that sees the tag-team trio of The New Day spend the night trying to survive The Undertaker’s haunted mansion.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 6th, 2021

Bad Sport (2021) N – Docuseries that chronicles the crimes of 6 high-profile sports, involving athletes coaches, and law enforcement officials.

– Docuseries that chronicles the crimes of 6 high-profile sports, involving athletes coaches, and law enforcement officials. Baking Impossible (Season 1) N – Bakers and engineers work together to create and design the best-tasting bakes, and to survive engineering stress tests.

– Bakers and engineers work together to create and design the best-tasting bakes, and to survive engineering stress tests. The Five Juanas (Season 1) N – Spanish-Language drama centered around five women with the same birthmark set out to unravel the truth about their pasts and discover a tragic web of lies spun by a powerful politician.

– Spanish-Language drama centered around five women with the same birthmark set out to unravel the truth about their pasts and discover a tragic web of lies spun by a powerful politician. Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 1) N – New weekly episodes take Netflix’s dating series to Brazil where a new batch of singles, who want to be liked for who they are, and not their looks, take a less than conventional approach to dating.

– New weekly episodes take Netflix’s dating series to Brazil where a new batch of singles, who want to be liked for who they are, and not their looks, take a less than conventional approach to dating. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) N – Horror starring Sydney Park as a graduating student of Osborne High, which has been the target of a masked killer, who reveals the deepest darkest secrets of his victims.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 7th, 2021

The Billion Dollar Code (Miniseries) N – German drama that pits two German computer pioneers against impossible odds as they go to court to be recognized as the inventors of the Google Earth algorithm.

– German drama that pits two German computer pioneers against impossible odds as they go to court to be recognized as the inventors of the Google Earth algorithm. Sexy Beasts (Season 2) N – Reality dating series which sees hopeful singles use elaborate make-up and costumes that put blind-dating to the test.

– Reality dating series which sees hopeful singles use elaborate make-up and costumes that put blind-dating to the test. The Way of the Househusband (Part 2 ) N – Netflix anime comedy about a retired gangster who has settled down as a beloved and caring househusband.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 8th, 2021

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series which sees Hansel and Gretel leave their own fairy-tale and join in with other popular Grimm stories.

– Children’s animated series which sees Hansel and Gretel leave their own fairy-tale and join in with other popular Grimm stories. Family Business (Season 3) N – French comedy about Joseph, a failed entrepreneur, who upon learning cannabis has been legalized, convinces his family to turn their kosher butcher shop into France’s first marijuana coffeeshop.

– French comedy about Joseph, a failed entrepreneur, who upon learning cannabis has been legalized, convinces his family to turn their kosher butcher shop into France’s first marijuana coffeeshop. Grudge (2021) N – Turkish crime-drama.

– Turkish crime-drama. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2020) N – The 23rd installment of the Pokemon movie franchise sees Ash & Pikachu meet the mysterious Koko, a boy raised in the jungle by a legendary Pokemon.

– The 23rd installment of the Pokemon movie franchise sees Ash & Pikachu meet the mysterious Koko, a boy raised in the jungle by a legendary Pokemon. Pretty Smart (Season 1) N – New sitcom series starring Emily Osment as Chelsea, an intelligent but high-brow intellectual, is forced to move in with her care-free sister and her highly eccentric friends.

My Brother, My Sister (2021) N – Italian drama – After the death of their father two fractured siblings are forced to live together thanks to their father’s will.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 9th, 2021

Blue Period (Season 1) N – New weekly Netflix anime that sees high schooler Yatora Yaguchi jump into the beautiful and unrelenting world of art.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 11th, 2021

The King’s Affection (Season 1) N – New weekly K-Drama series about the Crown Prince Lee Hwi, who is secretly a woman, falls in love with her tutor Jung Ji Woon.

Mighty Express (Season 5) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 12th, 2021

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) N – Anime spin-off of Netflix’s crime-fantasy Bright.

– Anime spin-off of Netflix’s crime-fantasy Bright. Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) N – Documentary that takes an in-depth look into the creative process behind Nacho Cano’s musical.

– Documentary that takes an in-depth look into the creative process behind Nacho Cano’s musical. The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) N – Docuseries takes a look into what went into making some of the most famous and iconic movies in pop-culture history.

– Docuseries takes a look into what went into making some of the most famous and iconic movies in pop-culture history. Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) N – Documentary that tackles Covid and the heroes that put their lives on the line every day during the pandemic.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 13th, 2021

Fever Dream (2021) N – Spanish Horror.

– Spanish Horror. Hiacynt (2021) N – Polish crime-drama set in 1985, in communist Warsaw where a young officer is unsatisfied by the result of a murder investigation and sets out to discover the truth.

– Polish crime-drama set in 1985, in communist Warsaw where a young officer is unsatisfied by the result of a murder investigation and sets out to discover the truth. Reflection of You (Season 1) N – New Weekly K-Drama series about Hee Joo, a highly successful artist who has lost her passion in life, until she meets Hae Won, a young woman that reminds Hee Joo of her youthful self.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 14th, 2021

Another Life (Season 2) N – Sci-fi series starring Katie Sackhoff as Astronaut Niko Breckenridge, who faces unimaginable danger with her crew as they go in search of the genesis of a mysterious alien artifact.

– Sci-fi series starring Katie Sackhoff as Astronaut Niko Breckenridge, who faces unimaginable danger with her crew as they go in search of the genesis of a mysterious alien artifact. One Night in Paris (2021) N – French comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 15th, 2021

The Forgotten Battle (2021) N – War drama centered around the Battle of the Scheldt.

– War drama centered around the Battle of the Scheldt. The Four of Us (2021) N – German romantic-comedy.

– German romantic-comedy. Karma’s World (2021) N – Children’s animated comedy series centered around a talented middle-schooler.

– Children’s animated comedy series centered around a talented middle-schooler. Little Things (Season 4) N – Hindi-language comedy about a cohabiting couple in their 20s navigating their way through life and the ups and downs of modern relationships.

– Hindi-language comedy about a cohabiting couple in their 20s navigating their way through life and the ups and downs of modern relationships. My Name (Season 1) N – South Korean crime-drama that sees a woman out for revenge for the death of her father joins an organized crime ring and infiltrates the police as an undercover agent.

Nekrotronic (2018) – Comedy horror that sees a man discover he is a part of a secret sect of magical beings that hunt and destroy demons on the internet.

– Comedy horror that sees a man discover he is a part of a secret sect of magical beings that hunt and destroy demons on the internet. Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) N – Children’s animated special.

– Children’s animated special. The Trip (2021) N – Norwegian thriller that sees a couple head to a remote cabin in order to reconnect, but each has the intention to kill the other.

– Norwegian thriller that sees a couple head to a remote cabin in order to reconnect, but each has the intention to kill the other. You (Season 3) N – The dangerously charming Joe, and his pregnant partner Love Quinn move to the suburbs to start a new life of suburban bliss together, but old habits die hard and soon their pasts catch up with them.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 16th, 2021

Misfit: The Series (Season 1) N – Dutch high-school drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 17th, 2021

The Invisible Man (2020) – Horror starring Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, a survivor of domestic abuse that believes her husband’s suicide was a hoax and is now hunting her without being seen.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 19th, 2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. In for a Murder (2021) N – Polish drama that sees Magda find the corpse of a woman in the park, and begins her own investigation into the mysterious murder.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 20th, 2021

Found (2021) N – Fascinating documentary about three adopted girls, who after a DNA discover that they are cousins. Together, the trio travels to China to find their birth parents.

– Fascinating documentary about three adopted girls, who after a DNA discover that they are cousins. Together, the trio travels to China to find their birth parents. Night Teeth (2021) N – A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women and finds himself in the shadowy underworld of vampires.

– A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women and finds himself in the shadowy underworld of vampires. Stuck Together (2021) N – French comedy that sees the quirky residents of a Paris apartment building adjust to life in lockdown.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 21st, 2021

Flip a Coin (2021) N – Documentary

– Documentary Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 6) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Insiders (Season 1) N – Spanish drama series that sees a group of contestants kept in the dark over the fact they are being filmed for an entirely different show, and the cameras are constantly rolling.

– Spanish drama series that sees a group of contestants kept in the dark over the fact they are being filmed for an entirely different show, and the cameras are constantly rolling. Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1) N – New weekly animated series is about a new girl who becomes instantly popular at her high school, but her cold and icy stare is her struggle to communicate with her peers.

– New weekly animated series is about a new girl who becomes instantly popular at her high school, but her cold and icy stare is her struggle to communicate with her peers. Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) N – Fun German comedy series starring Julian Bam and Joon Kim as themselves, except they find themselves trapped within a parallel dimension.

– Fun German comedy series starring Julian Bam and Joon Kim as themselves, except they find themselves trapped within a parallel dimension. Sex, Love & Goop (Season 1) N – Reality series that sees a panel of experts help couples learn how to embrace and enhance their sex lives, and deeper intimacy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 22nd, 2021

Adventure Beast (Season 1) N – Netflix’s new animated comedy series.

– Netflix’s new animated comedy series. Dynasty (Season 4) N – The CW’s popular drama series centered around the troubles of two of America’s wealthiest families, and their feud for control.

– The CW’s popular drama series centered around the troubles of two of America’s wealthiest families, and their feud for control. Inside Job (Season 1) N – Netlfix adult animated comedy centered around the employees of the Deep State where conspiracies are fact and not fiction.

Little Big Mouth (2021) N – South African comedy series.

– South African comedy series. Locke & Key (Season 2) N – Netflix’s smash hit fantasy-drama series returns and continues the adventures of the Locke family and the mysterious magical keys connected to their father’s death.

– Netflix’s smash hit fantasy-drama series returns and continues the adventures of the Locke family and the mysterious magical keys connected to their father’s death. Maya and the Three (2021) N – Animated series inspired by the different legends of Latin-American culture, featuring a star-studded cast.

– Animated series inspired by the different legends of Latin-American culture, featuring a star-studded cast. More than Blue: The Series (Season 1) N -Taiwanese drama that sees a man with a terminal illness seeks to help his beloved find a long-term partner after his passing.

-Taiwanese drama that sees a man with a terminal illness seeks to help his beloved find a long-term partner after his passing. Roaring Twenties (Season 1) N – Weekly reality tv-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 25th, 2021

The Cry (Miniseries) – Intense British psychological thriller starring Jenna Coleman.

– Intense British psychological thriller starring Jenna Coleman. Frayed (Season 1) – Comedy about a wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her Australian hometown where past from years ago finally catches up with her.

– Comedy about a wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her Australian hometown where past from years ago finally catches up with her. Old People’s Home For 4-Year-Olds (Season 1) – A unique social experiment that brings the elderly of a care home together with a group of four-year-olds.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 26th, 2021

Sex: Unzipped (Season 1) N – Rap superstar Saweetie hosts a celebration of sexual health and positivity, and enlists the help of expert educators, candid stand-ups, and uninhibited puppets.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 27th, 2021

Hypnotic (2021) N – Horror centered around a woman who seeks self-improvement through a renowned hypnotherapist, but after a handful of intense sessions she begins to discover unexpected and deadly consequences.

– Horror centered around a woman who seeks self-improvement through a renowned hypnotherapist, but after a handful of intense sessions she begins to discover unexpected and deadly consequences. Nobody Sleeps in the Wood Tonight: Part 2 (2021) N – Polish horror-drama.

– Polish horror-drama. Sintonia (Season 2) N – Brazilian crime-drama about three teens living in the same São Paulo shantytown pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs, and religion.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 28th, 2021

Luis Miguel The Series (Season 3) N – Biopic drama based on the life story of Mexican superstar Luis Miguel.

– Biopic drama based on the life story of Mexican superstar Luis Miguel. The Motive (2017) N – Comedy-drama about an author who becomes so obsessed with the idea of writing “high literature” he begins to cause conflict with those around him.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 29th, 2021

Army of Thieves (2021) N – While the world watches the chaos of the zombie outbreak in Vegas, a group of aspiring thieves take advantage of the chaos and lead a top-secret heist.

– While the world watches the chaos of the zombie outbreak in Vegas, a group of aspiring thieves take advantage of the chaos and lead a top-secret heist. Colin in Black & White (Season 1) N -Biopic drama that tells the story of former SanFranciso 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his life growing up.

Dear Mother (2021) N – Quirky French comedy about a man who discovers his heart has suddenly stopped beating, but he is not dead.

– Quirky French comedy about a man who discovers his heart has suddenly stopped beating, but he is not dead. Mythomaniac (Season 2) N – French drama about a desperate overworked mother who lies about her condition to get attention from her family.

– French drama about a desperate overworked mother who lies about her condition to get attention from her family. The Time It Takes (Season 1) N – In this Spanish drama, in order to forget her first love, Lina moves house and looks for a new job.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on October 30th, 2021

The Gentlemen (2019) – Crime drama from Guy Ritchie that sees a mad scramble for the weed empire of an American ex-pat when he announces he’s going to sell.

