First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2021

The shortest month of the year will once again be packing a punch when it comes to new releases as we’ll take you through below. Here’s an updating preview of everything coming to Netflix in the United States throughout February 2021.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2021 So Far

February TBD

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st

Money Talks (1997) – Charlie Sheen and Chris Tucker feature in this action comedy about a small-time huckster making a deal with a TV newsman.

– Charlie Sheen and Chris Tucker feature in this action comedy about a small-time huckster making a deal with a TV newsman. Zig & Sharko (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N – Animated kids adventure series about a young boy getting his wish of becoming a superhero.

– Animated kids adventure series about a young boy getting his wish of becoming a superhero. Mighty Express (Season 2) N – Second season of the animated kids series from the creator of Paw Patrol.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead (2021) N – Polish New Year’s Eve thriller where crazy and gory events unfold.

– Polish New Year’s Eve thriller where crazy and gory events unfold. Firefly Flane (Season 1) N – Highly anticipated drama series adapting the novels and covers a friendship that spans several decades.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 5th

Hache (Season 2) N – The Spanish series about a woman thrust into the drug trade during the 60s.

– The Spanish series about a woman thrust into the drug trade during the 60s. Invisible City (Season 1) N – Brazillian fantasy series about an underground world inhabited by mythical creatures.

– Brazillian fantasy series about an underground world inhabited by mythical creatures. Little Big Women (2021) N – Korean drama.

– Korean drama. Malcolm & Marie (2021) N – An intimate drama starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Space Sweepers (2021) N – Korean sci-fi space drama about a space crew in 2092.

– Korean sci-fi space drama about a space crew in 2092. The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021) N – Mandarin fantasy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 6th

The Sinner (Season 3) – The third thrilling series of the USA Network thriller where Harry Ambrose investigates a new case.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 10th

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (2021) N – French movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 11th

Red Dot (2021) N – Swedish thriller and the first Netflix Original from the region about a pregnant woman who attempts to rekindle her relationship but the weekend turns out to be hell.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 12th

Hate by Dani Rovira (2021) N – Spanish stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 19th

I Care a Lot (2021) N – Drama starring Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike and Eiza González about a legal guardian who causes a rift after she sees money in her eyes.

– Drama starring Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike and Eiza González about a legal guardian who causes a rift after she sees money in her eyes. Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N – Big budget sci-fi series from Germany about three siblings attempting to change the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 26th

Call Me Crazy (2021) N – Spanish romantic drama.

