Welcome to your first early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of March 2023. The month will be a big one for Netflix as the streaming service will launch a live program for the first time in its history.

We’ll constantly update this post throughout February 2023 and into March 2023 with all the newly announced upcoming titles.

As well as new releases, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the list of removals planned for March 2023.

Without further ado, here’s what’s coming up in March 2023.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2023

Coming to Netflix in March 2023 TBD

Agent King (Season 1) Netflix Original – Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit in this animated spy-thriller series.

– Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit in this animated spy-thriller series. I Am Georgina (Season 2) Netflix Original – Spanish reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

Cheat (Season 1) Netflix Original – British reality series hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor seeing competitors encouraged to cheat their way to the grand prize.

– British reality series hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor seeing competitors encouraged to cheat their way to the grand prize. Diary of a Prosecutor (Season 1) – Korean crime courtroom series.

– Korean crime courtroom series. Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2) – Reality competition series.

– Reality competition series. Gecko’s Garage – 3D (Volume 2) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Little Angel (Volume 2) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Love Destiny: The Movie (2022) – Thai romantic comedy about a timer traveler obstructing one man’s dreams of marrying a woman from another life.

– Thai romantic comedy about a timer traveler obstructing one man’s dreams of marrying a woman from another life. The Hangover: Part II (2011) – Todd Phillips directed sequel of the late-night comedy movie starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis.

– Todd Phillips directed sequel of the late-night comedy movie starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis. The Hangover: Part III (2013) – The final entry in the comedy trilogy.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) – The final movie in the Lionsgate blockbuster movie franchise, The Hunger Games, sees Katniss Everdeen enter the endgame against President Snow.

– The final movie in the Lionsgate blockbuster movie franchise, The Hunger Games, sees Katniss Everdeen enter the endgame against President Snow. Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me (2023) Netflix Original – Polish book adaptation about a journalist who’s stuck in a relationship she wants to get out of and is given a chance when her ex-boyfriend arrives on the scene.

– Polish book adaptation about a journalist who’s stuck in a relationship she wants to get out of and is given a chance when her ex-boyfriend arrives on the scene. Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2) Netflix Original – Spanish drama series that sees a grandpa taking vengeance against those that did wrong to his granddaughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2) Netflix Original – Italian comedy.

Karate Sheep (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids’ animated series about two clever sheep who use karate and high-tech gadgets to protect their flock from a hungry wolf.

– Kids’ animated series about two clever sheep who use karate and high-tech gadgets to protect their flock from a hungry wolf. Masameer County (Season 2) – Animated series.

– Animated series. Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Limited Series) Netflix Original – French crime docuseries looking into Michel Fourniret who is one of France’s most infamous murderers.

Sex/Life (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the romance series that’s about the love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past.

– New season of the romance series that’s about the love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past. Thalaikoothal (2022) – Tamil drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Korean crime docuseries looking into four Korean leaders who claimed to be prophets. Directed by Jo Seong-hyeon.

– Korean crime docuseries looking into four Korean leaders who claimed to be prophets. Directed by Jo Seong-hyeon. Love at First Kiss (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish romantic comedy movie directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.

– Spanish romantic comedy movie directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa. Next in Fashion (Season 2) Netflix Original – Competition reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Divorce Attorney Shin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Korean courtroom series based on a webtoon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 5th

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023 – LIVE) Netflix Original – The first ever Netflix Original live production that’ll be streamed at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 6th

Ridley Jones (Season 5) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Unlock My Boss (Season 1) – Korean mystery series about a CEO of a tech firm who teams up with a young stranger to run his company and investigate his own murder.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 8th

Faraway (2023) Netflix Original – German romantic comedy.

– German romantic comedy. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (2023) Netflix Original – British documentary delving into one of our greatest modern mysteries: the disappearance of Flight MH370.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 9th

You (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second half of the latest season of Netflix’s thriller series where Joe continues his stay in London.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 10th

Fujii Kaze: Love All Serve All Stadium Live (2022) – Japanese live concert.

– Japanese live concert. Have a nice day! (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy about a retired radio host now working at a grocery store.

– Mexican comedy about a retired radio host now working at a grocery store. Jolly Roger (2022) – Nollywood movie.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) Netflix Original – Idris Elba returns to his role as London police detective John Luther who has to break out of prison to hunt down a serial killer.

– Idris Elba returns to his role as London police detective John Luther who has to break out of prison to hunt down a serial killer. Nike Training Club: Yoga with Xochilt (2023) Netflix Original – Fitness special with Xochilt Hoover.

– Fitness special with Xochilt Hoover. Nike Training Club: Fire & Flow (2023) Netflix Original – Develop strength and build stamina in this new workout.

– Develop strength and build stamina in this new workout. Nike Training Club: Fitness for Runners (2023) Netflix Original – Work-out video.

– Work-out video. Nike Training Club: Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso (2023) Netflix Original

Nike Training Club: Kick Off with Betina Gozo (2023) Netflix Original

Outlast (Season 1) Netflix Original – Survival reality series set in the extreme Alaskan wild.

– Survival reality series set in the extreme Alaskan wild. The Glory (Part 2) Netflix Original – Hit Korean drama series about a woman enacting revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 14th

Ariyoshi Assists (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese variety comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

IWGP: Ikebukuro West Gate Park (Season 1) – Japanese crime series.

– Japanese crime series. Money Shot: The PornHub Story (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the rise and controversies surrounding the biggest porn site in the world.

– Documentary on the rise and controversies surrounding the biggest porn site in the world. The Law of the Jungle (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican reality series where twelve athletes compete in the jungle. A spin-off to The Mole.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 16th

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023) – New animated special in the Barbie universe.

– New animated special in the Barbie universe. Dragged Across Concrete (2018) – Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn star in this thriller about two tough cops suspended and desperate for cash.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) – Based on the Mark Millar comic, this action comedy sees Kick-Ass making a come back when a new supervillain arrives on the scene. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz.

– Based on the Mark Millar comic, this action comedy sees Kick-Ass making a come back when a new supervillain arrives on the scene. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz. Riddick (2013) – Vin Diesel plays Ridick in this sci-fi movie directed by David Twohy.

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of Netflix’s big fantasy drama series.

– Return of Netflix’s big fantasy drama series. Still Time / Era Ora (2023) Netflix Original – Italian romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Dance 100 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality competition series.

– Reality competition series. In His Shadow (2023) Netflix Original – French thriller.

– French thriller. Maestro in Blue (Season 1) Netflix Original – Greek crime mystery series about a musician who goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people’s problems.

– Greek crime mystery series about a musician who goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people’s problems. Noise (2023) Netflix Original – Belgian thriller.

– Belgian thriller. Pul Pul Molcar (Season 2) – Japanese kids series.

– Japanese kids series. Sky High: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish thriller series based on the Sky High Netflix Original movie.

The Magician’s Elephant (2023) Netflix Original – An animated feature film based on two-time Newbery Award winner Kate DiCamillo’s novel of the same title.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 21st

We Lost Our Human (Season 1) Netflix Original – Interactive animated comedy adventure about two pets who wake up one day to discover that every human on Earth has disappeared!

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 22nd

The Kingdom / El Reino (Season 3) Netflix Original – Final season of the Spanish language crime drama.

– Final season of the Spanish language crime drama. Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series) Netflix Original – This docuseries includes never-before-seen material from the infamous 51-day standoff between federal agents and a heavily armed religious group in 1993.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 23rd

The Night Agent (Season 1) Netflix Original – Adaptation of the novel by Matthew Quirk about a low-level FBI agent thrust into a conspiracy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 29th

Wellmania (Season 1) Netflix Original – Australian comedy series about Liv who has to rethink her “live fast, die young” attitude and enrolls into a wellness journey to get better.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 30th

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese romance series.

Unstable (Season 1) Netflix Original – Rob Lowe comedy series about a biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 31st

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese anime movie based on the popular comic.

Copycat Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original – Taiwanese crime mystery series set in 90s Taipei.

– Taiwanese crime mystery series set in 90s Taipei. Kill Boksoon (2023) Netflix Original – Korean thriller about a woman who leads a double life – as a hired assassin and a single mother with a teenage girl.

– Korean thriller about a woman who leads a double life – as a hired assassin and a single mother with a teenage girl. Murder Mystery 2 (2023) Netflix Original – Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return for the sequel to the action-comedy where they star as the Spitz and once again find themselves tied up in a conspiracy.

Want to see what’s coming to Netflix even further down the road? Check out our initial Netflix Original preview of what’s coming in April 2023.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in March 2023? Let us know in the comments.