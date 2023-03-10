What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: March 10th, 2023

Happy Friday and welcome to your weekend roundup of what’s new on Netflix and what’s currently trending in the top 10s. Thanks to a LOT of new fitness videos, Netflix has technically added 26 new releases in the past couple of days. Let’s run you through everything worth watching and the complete list of what’s new below.

Given that this week has been relatively quiet regarding new releases, we’ve only published one roundup thus far, with that being on Wednesday headlined by World War Z. To see what’s still to come to Netflix throughout the rest of March 2023, keep it locked on What’s on Netflix.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for March 10th, 2023

Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Jamie Payne

Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis

Writer: Neil Cross

Runtime: 129 min / 2h 9m

The big new movie of Netflix’s roster this week is the follow-up to the BBC series Luther. The movie sees Idris Elba playing the role of John Luther, who has another case to crack but must first bust out of prison.

The movie has received a somewhat lukewarm reaction from critics thus far, with it only having a 53 out of 100 on Metacritic.

In our review of the movie, written by our own Andrew Morgan, he concluded:

“Overall, Luther: The Fallen Sun has enough visual flair & persistent threats from its villain to make for a satisfying enough film to satiate the desire of fans to see Elba adopt the Luther character once more. However, with a lack of personal connection & stakes for Luther and an underwhelming performance from Serkis, the story can only take us so far.”

Outlast (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Reality, Competition

Director: Ivan Lachance

Cast: Yuriy Andreev, Marat Gizatullin, Ivan Lachance

Writer: Ivan Lachance

Runtime: 50 mins

Hoping to replicate the success of the reality series Alone, is Outlast, a new series that comes from the production company of Jason Bateman.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for March 10th

9 New Movies Added Today

Castle of Stories (2019) – TV-Y – Turkish – While on summer vacation, a young girl stumbles upon a magical key that unlocks the door to a fairy-tale realm and leads to a fantastical adventure.

– TV-Y – Turkish – While on summer vacation, a young girl stumbles upon a magical key that unlocks the door to a fairy-tale realm and leads to a fantastical adventure. Do Your Worst (2023) – TV-MA – English – Regret and redemption take center stage as Sondra, struggling actor and professional mess, faces the consequences of a lifetime of her own bad decisions.

– TV-MA – English – Regret and redemption take center stage as Sondra, struggling actor and professional mess, faces the consequences of a lifetime of her own bad decisions. Familiye (2017) – TV-MA – German – An ex-con struggles to take care of his two brothers, a gambling addict and a young man with Down syndrome, after being released from prison.

– TV-MA – German – An ex-con struggles to take care of his two brothers, a gambling addict and a young man with Down syndrome, after being released from prison. Fujii Kaze Love All Serve All Stadium Live (2022) – TV-14 – Japanese – After making waves with fans all over the world, Fujii Kaze commemorates the release of his second album with his first ever outdoor stadium performance.

– TV-14 – Japanese – After making waves with fans all over the world, Fujii Kaze commemorates the release of his second album with his first ever outdoor stadium performance. Have a nice day! (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend his former employer’s anniversary party, where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend his former employer’s anniversary party, where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life. Jolly Roger (2022) – TV-MA – English – Karma, romance and corruption intersect after a chance encounter between an ordinary man and two crooked cops sets off a catastrophic chain of events.

– TV-MA – English – Karma, romance and corruption intersect after a chance encounter between an ordinary man and two crooked cops sets off a catastrophic chain of events. Just Another Love Story (2007) – TV-MA – Danish – When he causes a car accident that leaves a young woman with amnesia, a man finds himself telling incredible lies to make her and her family happy.

– TV-MA – Danish – When he causes a car accident that leaves a young woman with amnesia, a man finds himself telling incredible lies to make her and her family happy. Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) – R – English – Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.

– R – English – Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer. Rekha (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam – Rekha, a young woman falling in love, finds herself on a vengeful mission after one fateful night sends her spiraling into violence.

17 New TV Series Added Today

10 Minute Workouts (Volume 2) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – These workouts are ideal for building strength and burning calories for those who need to make every second count.

– TV-G – English – These workouts are ideal for building strength and burning calories for those who need to make every second count. 20 Minute Workouts (Volume 2) – TV-G – English – This program aims for a full-body workout in just 20 minutes, offering a path to fitness for those with limited time in the day.

– TV-G – English – This program aims for a full-body workout in just 20 minutes, offering a path to fitness for those with limited time in the day. 30 Minute Workouts (Volume 2) – TV-G – English – This half-hour of high-energy interval training is built around short, intense bursts of effort followed by periods of recovery.

– TV-G – English – This half-hour of high-energy interval training is built around short, intense bursts of effort followed by periods of recovery. Abs & Core (Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Top trainers lead you through lively workouts that target your abs and core, helping you build strength, stability and endurance.

– TV-G – English – Top trainers lead you through lively workouts that target your abs and core, helping you build strength, stability and endurance. Bodyweight Burn (Volume 2) – TV-G – English – Aimed at achieving maximum results with no need for equipment, this high-energy series combines targeted sessions and total-body workouts.

– TV-G – English – Aimed at achieving maximum results with no need for equipment, this high-energy series combines targeted sessions and total-body workouts. Fire & Flow (Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Develop strength and build stamina while finding moments of serenity as you progress through this program’s well-balanced mix of workouts and flows.

– TV-G – English – Develop strength and build stamina while finding moments of serenity as you progress through this program’s well-balanced mix of workouts and flows. Fitness for Runners (Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – These quick and effective workouts from search Nike’s top trainers can help improve mobility, build strength and level up your running — no equipment required.

– TV-G – English – These quick and effective workouts from search Nike’s top trainers can help improve mobility, build strength and level up your running — no equipment required. High Intensity Training (Volume 2) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – These supercharged training sessions offer intense full-body workouts that aim to achieve major results in a short amount of time.

– TV-G – English – These supercharged training sessions offer intense full-body workouts that aim to achieve major results in a short amount of time. Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso (Volume 1) – TV-G – English – Nike training team instructor Kirsty Godso guides you through fun, thoughtfully designed workouts that’ll keep you motivated on your fitness journey.

– TV-G – English – Nike training team instructor Kirsty Godso guides you through fun, thoughtfully designed workouts that’ll keep you motivated on your fitness journey. Kick Off with Betina Gozo (Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Get your body moving with Nike trainer Betina Gozo as she guides you through a series of high-energy workouts designed to build endurance and strength.

– TV-G – English – Get your body moving with Nike trainer Betina Gozo as she guides you through a series of high-energy workouts designed to build endurance and strength. Lower-Body Workouts (Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Designed to help you build strength, athleticism and mobility, these brief workout sessions keep the focus on your legs and glutes.

– TV-G – English – Designed to help you build strength, athleticism and mobility, these brief workout sessions keep the focus on your legs and glutes. Outlast (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win.

– TV-14 – English – In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win. Rana Naidu (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – Rana Naidu is the go-to problem solver for the rich and famous. But when his father is released from jail, the one mess he can’t handle may be his own.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Rana Naidu is the go-to problem solver for the rich and famous. But when his father is released from jail, the one mess he can’t handle may be his own. Upper-Body Workouts (Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Experienced trainers guide you through fiery workout drills and nourishing yoga sessions to increase the power in your core and upper body.

– TV-G – English – Experienced trainers guide you through fiery workout drills and nourishing yoga sessions to increase the power in your core and upper body. Yoga (Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Get a crash course in yoga basics, complete with certified instructors and fun, easy-to-follow lessons that cultivate strength and wellness.

– TV-G – English – Get a crash course in yoga basics, complete with certified instructors and fun, easy-to-follow lessons that cultivate strength and wellness. Yoga with Xochilt (Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Connect with your body and mind as Nike yoga trainer Xochilt Hoover leads you through a series of rejuvenating flows and stretching sessions.

– TV-G – English – Connect with your body and mind as Nike yoga trainer Xochilt Hoover leads you through a series of rejuvenating flows and stretching sessions. You (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

Top 10 Movies, Series and Kids Titles on Netflix for March 10th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 You The Hunger Games Turbo 2 MH370: The Plane That Disappeared The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Rango 3 Outer Banks Turbo Minions: The Rise of Gru 4 Sex/Life World War Z Little Angel 5 Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Burlesque Sing 2 6 Perfect Match This Is Where I Leave You Cocomelon 7 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Open Season 8 Next in Fashion The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Trolls 9 Wrong Side of the Tracks Faraway Bebefinn 10 Pasión de gavilanes Rango Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

