What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Inspector Koo (Season 1) N – New episodes Saturdays

– New episodes Saturdays The Great British Baking Show N – New episodes Fridays

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st

21 Jump Street (2012) – Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum star in this reboot about a pair of cops sent back to high school to bring down a drug ring.

– Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum star in this reboot about a pair of cops sent back to high school to bring down a drug ring. 60 Days In (Season 6) – HISTORY Channel’s reality series.

– HISTORY Channel’s reality series. A River Runs Through It (1992) – Robert Redford directs this drama about two sons of a stern minister growing up in 1920s Montana.

Addams Family Values (1993) – Cult classic comedy.

– Cult classic comedy. An Elf’s Story (2011) – Christmas animated adventure.

– Christmas animated adventure. Angry Birds (Season 4 Slingshot Stories) – New batch of episodes of the animated series based on the popular mobile game.

– New batch of episodes of the animated series based on the popular mobile game. Bella and the Bulldogs (Season 2) – Nickelodeon’s family sports series returns.

– Nickelodeon’s family sports series returns. Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005) – Dave moves to Brooklyn to throw a big musical block party. Includes huge music talent including Common, Mos Def, Bilal, Lil’ Cease, and more.

– Dave moves to Brooklyn to throw a big musical block party. Includes huge music talent including Common, Mos Def, Bilal, Lil’ Cease, and more. Dracula (1992) – Francis Ford Coppola’s fantasy horror classic about the vampire Count Dracula headed to England to seduce and inflict havoc.

– Francis Ford Coppola’s fantasy horror classic about the vampire Count Dracula headed to England to seduce and inflict havoc. Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas (2018) – Animated fantasy movie from Chanda Bell about a group of St. Bernard pups looking to save Christmas.

– Animated fantasy movie from Chanda Bell about a group of St. Bernard pups looking to save Christmas. Falling in Love Like A Romantic Drama (Multiple seasons) – Korean reality series hosted by Naomi Watanabe where young actors perform kissing scenes and then follows them to see if a connection is made.

– Korean reality series hosted by Naomi Watanabe where young actors perform kissing scenes and then follows them to see if a connection is made. First Knight (1995) – Sean Connery headlines this period drama about a knight falling in love.

– Sean Connery headlines this period drama about a knight falling in love. Gather (2020) – Sanjay Rawal documentary that shows how Indigenous Americans are fighting to claim back their identity whether that be spiritually or culturally

– Sanjay Rawal documentary that shows how Indigenous Americans are fighting to claim back their identity whether that be spiritually or culturally It Follows (2014) – Horror directed by David Robert Mitchell about a young woman followed by an unknown supernatural force.

– Horror directed by David Robert Mitchell about a young woman followed by an unknown supernatural force. Johnny Mnemonic (1995) – Sci-fi starring Keanu Reeves.

– Sci-fi starring Keanu Reeves. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4) – The next season of the anime series.

– The next season of the anime series. Last Action Hero (1993) – Classic Arnold Schwarzenegger action comedy.

– Classic Arnold Schwarzenegger action comedy. Moneyball (2011) – Brad Pitt plays Billy Beane in this sports biopic.

– Brad Pitt plays Billy Beane in this sports biopic. Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher – SVOD debut for this Western about a Chickasaw man surviving great hardships to establish a ranching empire.

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020) – Christmas British comedy about a 16-year-old playing matchmaker for her widowed father.

– Christmas British comedy about a 16-year-old playing matchmaker for her widowed father. Snakes on a Plane (2006) – Samuel L. Jackson cult-classic where snakes are indeed on a plane.

– Samuel L. Jackson cult-classic where snakes are indeed on a plane. Stripes (1981) – War comedy starring Bill Murray.

– War comedy starring Bill Murray. Tagged (2021) – After being implicated in a murder, an old school street artist searches for clues in Chicago murals with the help of an unlikely source.

– After being implicated in a murder, an old school street artist searches for clues in Chicago murals with the help of an unlikely source. Te Ata (2016) – Directed by Nathan Frankowski, this movie follows a young girl who is looking for a career on Broadway but constantly gets rejected. Based on a true story.

– Directed by Nathan Frankowski, this movie follows a young girl who is looking for a career on Broadway but constantly gets rejected. Based on a true story. Texas Rangers (2001) – Action movie based on Taming of the Nueces Strip: The Story of McNelly’s Rangers.

– Action movie based on Taming of the Nueces Strip: The Story of McNelly’s Rangers. The Big Wedding (2013) – Robert De Niro and Diane Keaton headlines in this rom-com about a long-divorced coupling faking being married.

– Robert De Niro and Diane Keaton headlines in this rom-com about a long-divorced coupling faking being married. The Claus Family (2021) N – Dutch holiday movie where a young boy discovers that her grandfather is Santa Clause.

– Dutch holiday movie where a young boy discovers that her grandfather is Santa Clause. The Forgiven (2017) – Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana stars in this is set shortly after the end of Apartheid and follows an archbishop who meets a brutal murderer.

– Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana stars in this is set shortly after the end of Apartheid and follows an archbishop who meets a brutal murderer. The General’s Daughter (1999) – John Travolta crime classic where a daughter of a well-known base commander is murdered.

The Nightingale (2018) – An Australian thriller set in 1825 about a young Irish convict chasing a British officer through the dense Tasmanian wilderness.

– An Australian thriller set in 1825 about a young Irish convict chasing a British officer through the dense Tasmanian wilderness. Thir13en Ghosts (2001) – Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo) headlines this family fantasy horror about a rich collector leaving a haunted house and his possessions to his nephew.

Total Recall (2012) – The reboot of the classic sci-fi movie headlined by Colin Farrell and Kate Beckinsale.

– The reboot of the classic sci-fi movie headlined by Colin Farrell and Kate Beckinsale. When a Stranger Calls (2006) – Simon West directs this horror about a high school student takes on a babysitting gig.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (2021) N – Israeli investigative animated documentary.

– Israeli investigative animated documentary. Ridley Jones (Season 2) N – Chris Nee’s animated kids show where Ridley continues his adventures while defending the Natural History Museum.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Lords of Scam (2021) N – Crime documentary looks in the culprits behind the major EU carbon quote scam who pocketed millions.

– Crime documentary looks in the culprits behind the major EU carbon quote scam who pocketed millions. Oga Bolaji (2018) – Nollywood drama about a retired musician and goes about changing his simplistic life.

The Harder They Fall (2021) N – Our most anticipated movie to close out 2021 is this new Western with a huge ensemble cast. We follow an outlaw saddling up and out for revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th

Amina – Classic drama from Nigeria.

– Classic drama from Nigeria. Catching Killers (Season 1) N – Investigative docu-series where top investigators reveal their most harrowing stories.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 5th

A Cop Movie (2021) N – Action crime drama about two professional actors who try to find out what it takes to be a cop in Mexico City.

– Action crime drama about two professional actors who try to find out what it takes to be a cop in Mexico City. Big Mouth (Season 5) N – More antics with our favorite puberty monsters.

– More antics with our favorite puberty monsters. Gloria (Season 1) N – Portuguese series set in the late 1960s about a radio engineer who is hiding plenty of secrets during the cold war.

– Portuguese series set in the late 1960s about a radio engineer who is hiding plenty of secrets during the cold war. Love Hard (2021) N – Romantic comedy about an LA girl who is unlucky in love falling with someone only to find out she’s been catfished. Stars Nina Dobrev and Darren Barnet.

– Romantic comedy about an LA girl who is unlucky in love falling with someone only to find out she’s been catfished. Stars Nina Dobrev and Darren Barnet. Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) N – Indian romantic movie.

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) N – The final season of the Mexico spin-off set in the Narcos universe.

– The final season of the Mexico spin-off set in the Narcos universe. The Club (Part 1) N – Turkish period drama set in 1950s Istanbul about a mother who works at a club and is trying to reconnect with her daughter.

The Unlikely Murderer (Season 1) N – Limited series out of Sweden following a plot to assassinate the Swedish Prime Minister.

– Limited series out of Sweden following a plot to assassinate the Swedish Prime Minister. We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021) N – Japanese romance movie about a forty-something recalling his past relationships.

Yara (2021) N – True crime thriller about a prosecutor who becomes consumed with a missing 13-year-old.

– True crime thriller about a prosecutor who becomes consumed with a missing 13-year-old. Zero to Hero (2021) N – Cantonese sports biopic on So Wa Wai the first ever Paralympian to win a gold medal from Hong Kong.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Arcane (Season 1) N – The brand new animated series set within the game world of League of Legends.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 7th

Father Christmas Is Back (2021) N – Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 1) N – Reality series based on the US nationwide radio show Swap Shop.

– Reality series based on the US nationwide radio show Swap Shop. Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1) N – Slice of life documentary series following comedian Oliver Polak getting to know celebrities.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 10th

Animal (Season 1) N – Nature documentary series narrated by the likes of Bryan Cranston.

– Nature documentary series narrated by the likes of Bryan Cranston. Gentefied (Season 2) N – The comedy-drama from Marvin Lemus & Linda Yvette Chávez returns for a second season following the lives of three Mexican-American cousins chasing the American dream.

Passing (2021) N – Drama set in the early 1920s in New York City following a Black woman finding her world turning upside down when she meets with a childhood friend who is passing herself off as white.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 11th

7 Prisoners (2021) N – Brazilian movie that’s eyeing lots of awards about a teen seeking to get out of the world of human traficking.

A Boy Called Christmas (2021) N – Netflix’s big holiday movie which is a co-production with Sky. About a young boy called Nikolas setting out on an adventure to find his father.

– Netflix’s big holiday movie which is a co-production with Sky. About a young boy called Nikolas setting out on an adventure to find his father. Love Never Lies / Amor Con Fianza (Season 1) N – Reality TV series where six couples are subjected to lie detectors which could ultimately cost them money.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 12th

Red Notice (2021) N – Action thriller starring the three GOATs Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot coming together from some kick-ass fun.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 14th

All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017) -Animated family adventure about a young Mariah Carey hoping for a puppy at Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 15th

America’s Next Top Model (Multiple Seasons) – More seasons of the CBS reality series.

– More seasons of the CBS reality series. Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017) – The anime movie companion to the anime series that’s been slowly added to Netflix over 2021.

– The anime movie companion to the anime series that’s been slowly added to Netflix over 2021. Lies and Deceit (Season 1) N – Spanish thriller series about a literature teacher seeking justice against a surgeon who claims date-raped her.

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) – Christmas romance movie about a marketing exec landing a big project and is unable to present while stuck with her boss in a resort.

Survivor (Season 16) – The CBS competition wilderness series gets another season added to Netflix.

– The CBS competition wilderness series gets another season added to Netflix. Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2) – Korean animated TV series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 16th

American Pie: Reunion (2012) – Return to East Great Falls with all the cast of American Pie all grown up.

– Return to East Great Falls with all the cast of American Pie all grown up. Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) N – Interactive special for the kids animated series.

– Interactive special for the kids animated series. StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 1) N – New animated series for kids.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 17th

Christmas Flow (Season 1) N – Christmas series from France.

– Christmas series from France. Prayers for the Stolen / Noche de fuego (2021) N – Spanish language drama about life in a town at war seen through the eyes of three young girls on the path to adolescence.

– Spanish language drama about life in a town at war seen through the eyes of three young girls on the path to adolescence. Supergirl (Season 6 – Remaining Episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) N – Adult animated Italian series.

– Adult animated Italian series. The Queen of Flow (Season 2) N – Spanish telenovela series returns for a second season.

– Spanish telenovela series returns for a second season. Tiger King (Season 2) N – Remember that crazy documentary from the beginning of the pandemic? Well, it’s back and promises even more crazy stories from the world of Joe Exotic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 18th

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Dogs in Space (Season 1) N – New animated kids series from the studio behind Hilda and Hello Ninja.

– New animated kids series from the studio behind Hilda and Hello Ninja. Lead Me Home (2021) N – French thriller.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021) N – Vanessa Hudgens plays three characters in the third entry in Netflix’s holiday franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 19th

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) N – A new holiday-themed spin-off for the glass blowing competition series.

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N – The huge new live-action adaptation of the hit anime series about a crew of bounty hunters looking for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

– The huge new live-action adaptation of the hit anime series about a crew of bounty hunters looking for the world’s most dangerous criminals. Dhamaka (2021) N – Indian thriller about a frustrated ex-TV news anchor seeing opportunity in his new relegated position.

– Indian thriller about a frustrated ex-TV news anchor seeing opportunity in his new relegated position. Extinct (2021) N – Animated adventure movie about two animals discovering by time-traveling that their species is extinct in the future.

– Animated adventure movie about two animals discovering by time-traveling that their species is extinct in the future. Hellbound (Season 1) N – New Korean supernatural series (which could be the next Squid Game?) about people who learn about when they’re going to die and are subsequently hunted by death angels.

– New Korean supernatural series (which could be the next Squid Game?) about people who learn about when they’re going to die and are subsequently hunted by death angels. Love Me Instead / Beni Çok Sev (2021) N – Turkish drama.

– Turkish drama. Procession (2021) N – Documentary about a group of survivors of sexual abuse battling the Catholic church for justice.

– Documentary about a group of survivors of sexual abuse battling the Catholic church for justice. The Mind, Explained (Season 2) N – New episodes from Vox exploring our brains.

– New episodes from Vox exploring our brains. Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) N – Musical directed by Lin Manuel-Miranda starring Andrew Garfield. About a man on the verge of turning 30 and coming to terms with his current position in life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 20th

– A Christmas spin-off series where glassblowers compete to create weird and wonderful pieces of art. New World (Season 1) N – Korean reality series that sees six celebrities competing in a virtual world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 21st

Undercover (Season 3) N – The Belgium co-production with Eén returns for a third season.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

Outlaws (2021) N – Netflix Original Film

Vita & Virginia (2019) – IFC Films drama about a socialite and a literary icon forging an unconventional relationships in the 1920s.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2) N – The second half of the Adam Smith led animated series rebooting Masters of the Universe.

– The second half of the Adam Smith led animated series rebooting Masters of the Universe. Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (2021) N – Documentary.

– Documentary. Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021) N – Waffles and Mochi are home for the holidays in the Land of Frozen Food.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 24th

Bruised (2021) N – Halle Berry stars and directs in this sports drama where she stars as a disgraced MMA fighter who is on the cusp of getting her life back on track.

Robin Robin (2021) N – Aardman Animation is bringing us two Christmas treats this year but the first is an animated stop-motion musical special.

– Aardman Animation is bringing us two Christmas treats this year but the first is an animated stop-motion musical special. Selling Sunset (Season 4) N – More reality TV from the crew selling the world’s most lavish homes.

– More reality TV from the crew selling the world’s most lavish homes. True Story (Limited Series) N – Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes co-star in this scripted series about a comedian and a movie star stopping in Philadelphia during their tour.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 25th

F is for Family (Season 5) N – The fifth and final season of the Bill Burr led animated sitcom.

– The fifth and final season of the Bill Burr led animated sitcom. Super Crooks (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the Millarworld comic (which is also getting a live-action adaptation too) from the studio behind My Hero Academia.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 26th

A Castle for Christmas (2021) N – Holiday rom-com starring Cary Elwes and Brooke Shields.

– Holiday rom-com starring Cary Elwes and Brooke Shields. Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (2021) N – Crime documentary.

– Crime documentary. Green Snake (2021) N – Film

– Film Light The Night (Season 1) N – Taiwanese mystery crime series.

School of Chocolate (Season 1) N – New cooking reality series where 8 pastry and chocolate professions head to the school of chocolate to up their skills.

– New cooking reality series where 8 pastry and chocolate professions head to the school of chocolate to up their skills. Spoiled Brats (2021) N – French comedy about three spoiled siblings forced to earn their living after their family goes bankrupt.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 28th

Elves (Season 1) N – Danish Christmas horror series about two siblings visiting a remote island where there are elves, just not the kind you see in traditional Christmas movies.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 29th

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021) N – Fearless Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja embarks on a seemingly impossible quest to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in seven months.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 30th

Charlie’s Colorforms City Specials including: Classic Tales with a Twist Snowy Stories

The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark (2021) – Horror about a school teacher forced to confront a brutal act from the past.

– Horror about a school teacher forced to confront a brutal act from the past. More the Merrier

The Summit of Gods

