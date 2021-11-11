When will ‘The Thundermans’ Seasons 3-4 be on Netflix?

The Thundermans just touched down on Netflix in the United States and is performing well in the TV and kids top 10s since its addition. With that said, Netflix only managed to nab the rights to the first two seasons and it seems unlikely that future seasons will head to Netflix.

The series revolves around a wacky family of superheroes who each have different powers. Among the cast of the show includes Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Chris Tallman, Rosa Blasi, and Maya Le Clark.

Both seasons 1 and 2 arrived on Netflix in the US on November 1st, 2021.

The series came to an end after four seasons in July 2017 after 103 episodes produced in total.

Netflix in the United States isn’t the only region with The Thundermans streaming. In fact, according to Unogs, at least 22 countries are streaming the show and as per the US, most are only streaming the first two seasons. Unlike the US, most regions received seasons 1-2 either in late 2020 or 2019.

Will more episodes of The Thundermans be on Netflix?

So the answer is probably going to disappoint.

Although we don’t know officially whether seasons 3 or 4 will come to Netflix, based on ViacomCBS’s overall strategy when it comes to licensing, it’s highly unlikely that Netflix will stream the full collection of episodes, and here’s why.

In recent years, ViacomCBS has mostly used Netflix as a promotional tool to get subscribers over to its own platforms and among that strategy includes giving Netflix the license to a couple of seasons of its biggest shows.

We’ve seen many Nick shows come to Netflix in the US over the past 2 years with only limited access to seasons. The biggest example of this would be iCarly which came to Netflix in part just before the reboot aired. The hope from ViacomCBS is that you’d want to watch the later seasons enough you’d subscribe to Paramount+ to do so.

Outside the US, this is slightly different given that Paramount+ isn’t available but you can watch in full on other paid sources.

We’ve also seen with shows like Victorious, later seasons removed but early seasons kept.

One show we’d recommend you check out if you’re finished with The Thundermans is Henry Danger which arrived on Netflix in December 2020. Likewise, the series is not complete on Netflix either.

If anything changes we’ll let you know but in the meantime, let us know if you’d like to see the later seasons of The Thundermans on Netflix.