‘Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher’ to Premiere on Netflix in November 2021

The independent Western movie, The Chickasaw Rancher, starring Tommy Flanagan, Martin Sensmeier, and Dermot Mulroney is due to make its SVOD debut on Netflix in the United States (and other regions) on November 1st, 2021.

The movie will be labeled as Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher and arrive on Netflix in the United States on November 1st which is the first time the movie will be widely available in the United States. It was filmed back in May 2017 and as far as we can see, hasn’t been officially released on any platform since. All of the social media for the movie has been dormant since the end of 2019.

Chickasaw Nation Productions produced the movie who has also produced the feature films Te Ata and Pearl. The goal of the company is to promote stories of the “First Americans” and have achieved that by producing documentaries and musicals as well as feature films like The Chickasaw Rancher.

Here’s how the movie is described:

“Beautiful and treacherous, the Western plains of Indian Territory were home to one of the most colorful personalities of the 19th Century—Chickasaw rancher Montford T. Johnson. Orphaned at a young age, Johnson survived great hardships and tragedy to establish a vast ranching empire along the famous cattle highway of the American West, the Chisholm Trail. Inspired by recounts of Johnson’s life, this dramatic story tells of his time among settlers, cowboys, tribes, military and bandits. Armed with grit and determination, Montford had the courage that was needed to tame what seemed an infinite wilderness, while always maintaining respect for those who lived there.”

Nathan Frankowski directs the movie who is perhaps best known for the 2012 fantasy drama from Sony Pictures starring Kat Dennings To Write Love on Her Arms but has also worked on numerous documentaries plus the aforementioned Te Ata.

Frankowski is also currently in post-production on a horror movie called Devil which was filmed in the Czech Republic back in 2019.

Among the cast for the Western is Tommy Flanagan perhaps best known for Sons of Anarchy. He plays the role of Holden.

Martin Sensmeier who starred in 2016’s The Magnificent Seven plays the role of Montford T. Johnson.

Also in the cast is Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Shameless), Mackenzie Astin (The Magicians), James Landry Hébert (Stranger Things) and Denim Richards (Good Trouble).

If you want to see what else is currently scheduled to hit Netflix throughout November 2021, we've got a first early look which we'll keep updated as and when we hear more titles.