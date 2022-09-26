‘The Midnight Club’ Netflix Series Episode Titles Revealed

On October 7th, Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix series will be released to the world, and to get a good idea of what we can expect, the episode titles, writers, and directors have been officially revealed.

Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, this new series adapts the works of Christopher Pike in a 10-episode series coming to Netflix as part of the Halloween lineup.

For a full rundown on what you can expect from The Midnight Club, check out our full preview for the show here. It’s one of the many titles to be produced under the Intrepid/Mike Flanagan overall deal with Netflix with upcoming titles, including Something is Killing the Children and The Fall of the House of Usher.

As you’ll notice, most of the titles for the new series are, in fact, titles of books written by Christopher Pike.

Speaking about how the series dives into the other works of Christopher Pike, Flanagan said:

The core conceit of The Midnight Club is that these kids meet at night to tell each other stories, which created this opportunity for incredible expansion. That meant we could reach into Christopher Pike’s huge library of material, pull up other stories, and integrate them into the narrative. We weren’t just adapting one book, but many. The sky was the limit.”

Episode Titles for The Midnight Club on Netflix

Let’s now walk you through all the episode titles for the forthcoming Netflix series:

Episode 101: “The Final Chapter”

Written for the Screen by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong

Directed by Mike Flanagan

Episode 102: “The Two Danas”

Written for the Screen by Leah Fong, Julia Bicknell and Mike Flanagan

Directed by Mike Flanagan

Episode 103: “The Wicked Heart”

Written for the Screen by Elan Gale and Mike Flanagan

Directed by Michael Fimognari

Episode 104: “Gimme a Kiss”

Written for the Screen by Jamie Flanagan and Mike Flanagan

Directed by Michael Fimognari

Episode 105: “See You Later”

Written for the Screen by Julia Bicknell and Mike Flanagan

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.

Episode 106: “Witch”

Written for the Screen by Chinaka Hodge and Mike Flanagan

Directed by Axelle Carolyn

Episode 107: “Anya”

Written for the Screen by Jamie Flanagan

Directed by Axelle Carolyn

Episode 108: “Road to Nowhere”

Written for the Screen by Julia Bicknell and Mike Flanagan

Directed by Viet Nguyen

Episode 109: “The Eternal Enemy”

Written for the Screen by Elan Gale and Mike Flanagan

Directed by Viet Nguyen

Episode 110: “Midnight”

Written for the Screen by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong

Directed by Morgan Beggs

