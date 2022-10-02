Netflix Added 93 New Series and Movies This Week

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of everything new on Netflix in the United States. 93 new titles hit the service over the past 7 days, thanks to a healthy dose of licensed movies hitting the service on October 1st. Here’s everything new, plus what’s been trending in the top 10s this week.

Next week is scheduled to be a bit quieter for Netflix, with 30 titles currently scheduled to arrive.

Over 100 movies and shows departed Netflix this week. We also saw a season of the Netflix Original series MeatEater depart today.

On the removal front, this week, we’ll see every season of the comedy Schitt’s Creek, all three seasons of Zoo, Sofia the First, and the first After movie leave the service.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

79 New Movies Added This Week

17 Again (2009)

21 (2008)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

A Star Shoots Across the Sky (2022)

A Trip to Infinity (2022) Netflix Original

About Love and Passion (2022)

Aki and Paw Paw (2021)

Aníkúlápó (2022) Netflix Original

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Asinamali (2017)

Beowulf (2007)

Blonde (2022) Netflix Original

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat (2000)

City Slickers (1991)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Elysium (2013)

Entergalactic (2022) Netflix Original

Gladiator (2000)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Human Playground (2022) Netflix Original

I Love You, Man (2009)

Inheritance (2020)

Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case (2020)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Journey to Grace: The Hansie Cronje Story (2008)

Katkout (2006)

Labyrinth (1986)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Last Seen Alive (2022)

Megamind (2010)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022) Netflix Original

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Plan A Plan B (2022) Netflix Original

Point Break (1991)

Rainbow (2022) Netflix Original

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (2022)

Rat Race (2001)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood (2010)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

RV (2006)

Saakini Daakini (2022)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Sew the Winter to My Skin (2018)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Shakini Dakini (2022)

Star Trek (2009)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Hostage (2006)

The Interview (2014)

The Island (2007)

The Munsters (2022)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

What We Leave Behind (2022)

Yes Man (2008)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

14 New TV Series Added This Week

60 Days In (Season 6)

Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2)

Cry Babies Magic Tears (Season 2)

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Floor Is Lava (Season 3) Netflix Original

Forever Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 6) Netflix Original

Malverde, el santo patrón (Season 1)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2) Netflix Original

New Saudi Voices (Season 1)

Phantom Pups (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Empress (Season 1) Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original

Tudum 2022: A Global Fan Event (2022 – Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Titles on Netflix US This Week

Using data from FlixPatrol, here’s what titles featured in the Netflix US top 10s throughout the past 7 days. We’ve got the full global top 100 for the week here.

Top Movies on Netflix US This Week

Lou (74 points) A Jazzman’s Blues (62 points) Father Stu (49 points) Blonde (39 points) Do Revenge (33 points) Elysium (29 points) Despicable Me 2 (26 points) The Munsters (23 points) Inheritance (21 points) Sing 2 (18 points) Minions and More Volume 1 (18 points) Human Capital (12 points) Last Seen Alive (10 points) The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (10 points) Rush Hour (6 points) Mr. & Mrs. Smith (5 points) This Is the End (3 points) Despicable Me (2 points)

Top Series on Netflix US This Week

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (80 points) El Rey, Vicente Fernández (64 points) Cobra Kai (53 points) Dynasty (50 points) Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (42 points) In the Dark (40 points) Fate: The Winx Saga (29 points) The Empress (27 points) The Great British Bake Off (19 points) Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (11 points) Thai Cave Rescue (9 points) CoComelon (5 points) Sins of Our Mother (5 points) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (4 points) The Crown (2 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.