Summer is only inches away, and alongside some much-needed Sun, June will bring some exciting new movies and TV shows on Netflix UK. Here’s your preview of everything coming to Netflix in June 2023.

Please note: this does not represent the full list of new titles coming in June 2023.

Coming June Release Date TBD

Break Point (Part 2) N – Tennis docuseries from the Box to Box Films, the creators of F1: Drive to Survive.

– Tennis docuseries from the Box to Box Films, the creators of F1: Drive to Survive. Black Mirror (Season 6) N – After a four-year hiatus, the incredible sci-fi anthology series returns for five brand new episodes.

– After a four-year hiatus, the incredible sci-fi anthology series returns for five brand new episodes. Nimona (2023) N – Riz Ahmed and Chloë Grace Moretz star in Netflix’s incredible new animated feature about a young girl who sets out to prove the innocence of a Knight who has been framed for a crime he didn’t commit.

Weekly Shows Coming to Netflix UK in June 2023

King the Land (Season 1) N – Korean Drama – New episodes Saturday and Sunday starting June 17th, 2023 .

– Korean Drama – New episodes Saturday and Sunday starting . See You in My 19th Life (Season 1) N – Korean Drama – New episodes Saturday and Sunday starting June 17th, 2023.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK in June 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 1st, 2023

A Beautiful Life (2023) N – Danish Musical – Romantic musical drama starring popular Danish singer Christopher as a fisherman with an extraordinary voice who is discovered by a high-profile music manager.

– Danish Musical – Romantic musical drama starring popular Danish singer Christopher as a fisherman with an extraordinary voice who is discovered by a high-profile music manager. The Days (Limited Series) N – Japanese Drama – Dramatisation of the events of the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster in 2011 after the Japanese coastline was hit by a devasting Tsunami.

Killing Eve (Season 2) – Crime Thriller – Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh star as a security operative, and assassin pair who engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

– Crime Thriller – Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh star as a security operative, and assassin pair who engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Missed Connections (2023) N – Filipino – Romcom centered around hopeless romantic turns to an app for help in order to find a man she just met.

– Filipino – Romcom centered around hopeless romantic turns to an app for help in order to find a man she just met. Muster Dogs (Season 1) – Australian documentary following the lives of five graziers who are given five kelpie puppies, with the challenge of transforming them into championship muster dogs.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 2nd, 2023

Rich in Love 2 (2023) N – Brazilian – Musical romcom that sees a volunteer doctor resume work in the Amazon, only to be followed by her spoiled and impulsive playboy lover trying to win back her heart.

– Brazilian – Musical romcom that sees a volunteer doctor resume work in the Amazon, only to be followed by her spoiled and impulsive playboy lover trying to win back her heart. Manifest (Season 4 Part 2) N – The climactic end to the passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828, who after a turbulent but routine flight, land only to discover they have been missing for five years.

– The climactic end to the passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828, who after a turbulent but routine flight, land only to discover they have been missing for five years. Scoop (Season 1) N – Indian Biographical Crime Drama.

– Indian Biographical Crime Drama. Valeria (Season 3) N – Spanish Comedy – Valeria, a woman who has hit a dead end with her career, and her marriage finds solace with her three friends.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 5th, 2023

Barracuda Queens (Season 1) N – Swedish Crime Drama – Based on real-life events, a group of disenfranchised teenage girls, who are bored with their privileged lives, turn to a life of crime by robbing their rich neighbors.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 6th, 2023

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4) N – Animated – Follows the adventures of Sunny Starcourt and her friends.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 7th, 2023

Arnold (Limited Series) N – Documentary – Three-part docuseries chronicling the humble beginnings and eventual stardom of legendary Austrian actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 3) N -Brazilian – Netflix’s most popular reality dating show continues to match singles from around the globe.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 8th, 2023

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) N – Romantic Comedy – Final season of Mindy Kaling’s romantic comedy series loosely based on her experiences as a First-generation Indian-American girl in high school.

– Romantic Comedy – Final season of Mindy Kaling’s romantic comedy series loosely based on her experiences as a First-generation Indian-American girl in high school. Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1) N –

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 9th, 2023

Bloodhounds (Season 1) N – Korean Crime Drama – Three youths drowning in debt jump into the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful who prey on the weak.

– Korean Crime Drama – Three youths drowning in debt jump into the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful who prey on the weak. Human Resources (Season 2) N – Adult animated comedy – Workplace spin-off comedy centered around the lives of the monsters of Big Mouth.

– Adult animated comedy – Workplace spin-off comedy centered around the lives of the monsters of Big Mouth. The Playing Card Killer (Season 1) N – Spanish Documentary – A serial killer known for using a playing card as his calling card terrorized Spain in 2003.

– Spanish Documentary – A serial killer known for using a playing card as his calling card terrorized Spain in 2003. Tex Mex Motors (Season 1) N – Reality Series – A team of petrolheads take junk cars and refurbish them into prize motors.

This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1) N – Adult Animated Series.

– Adult Animated Series. The Wonder Weeks (2023) N – Dutch Comedy Drama – A group of young mothers turns to each other for support as they face the challenges of motherhood.

– Dutch Comedy Drama – A group of young mothers turns to each other for support as they face the challenges of motherhood. You Do You (2023) N – Turkish Romantic Comedy – Merve is forced into a bohemian lifestyle as she is faced with eviction and life at her new job.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 11th, 2023

Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021) – Children’s Animation – Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 12th, 2023

Rick and Morty (Season 6) – Adult Animation – Morty, and his crazy scientist grandfather Ricktraverse time, space, and reality on crazy adventures.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 14th, 2023

Our Planet 2 (Limited Series) N – Nature Documentary – David Attenborough and the incredible team of Silverback Films return for a new awe-inspiring look at the diverse world of the animal kingdom.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 16th, 2023

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) N – Japanese Anime – Despite having no magical ability, Asta has dreams of becoming the ‘Wizard King.”

– Japanese Anime – Despite having no magical ability, Asta has dreams of becoming the ‘Wizard King.” Extraction 2 (2023) N – Action Thriller – After barely surviving the Dhaka, Bangladesh mission, Tyler Rake is back with a new mission as he is enlisted to help with extracting a gamily at the mercy of a Georgian Gangster.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 19th, 2023

Take Care of Maya (2023) N – Medical Documentary – When medical teams struggle to understand the rare illness of Maya Kowalski, her parents are questioned, and she is taken into state custody.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 21st, 2023

Madre de alquiler (Season 1) N – Spanish Drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 22nd, 2023

Let’s Get Divorced (Season 1) N – Japanese Romantic Comedy – A married couple wants to get divorced, but circumstances have kept them together.

– Japanese Romantic Comedy – A married couple wants to get divorced, but circumstances have kept them together. Sleeping Dog (Season 1) N – German Crime Drama – A top police officer, who has fallen from grace, and an aspiring young public prosecutor open a closed murder case, and in doing do open Pandora’s box.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 23rd, 2023

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023) N – Thriller

– Thriller The Perfect Find (2023) N – Romantic Comedy – Gabrielle Union stars as Jenna Jones, a woman finding her feet in the world of beauty journalism, where she falls in love with the son of her boss.

– Romantic Comedy – Gabrielle Union stars as Jenna Jones, a woman finding her feet in the world of beauty journalism, where she falls in love with the son of her boss. Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023) N – Spanish Romantic Drama sequel.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 24th, 2023

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022) – Several months after its global release on Netflix, finally the UK gets to stream the viral sensation of Tim Minchin’s smash hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale, Matilda.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 28th, 2023

Delete (Season 1) N – Thai Romantic Thriller

– Thai Romantic Thriller Run Rabbit Run (2023) N – Australian Horror – Succession’s Sarah Snook stars in her first Netflix film as Sarah, a fertility doctor who is confronted with the ghosts of her past as she notices the increased strange behavior of her daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 29th, 2023