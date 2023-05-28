What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Memorial Day to June 4th, 2023

As May comes to a close, we’re getting a big dose of new titles over the next week with lots of new movies, some huge Netflix Originals and some licensed shows all dropping onto Netflix. Here’s a look at everything coming to Netflix between May 29th and June 4th, 2023.

As always, Netflix is picking up a lot of titles this week thanks to licensed movies getting rotated on and off the service on June 1st. While we’ll cover what’s new below, you’ll also want to check on the dozens of movies set to leave.

For the full list of what’s coming up in June 2023, we think we’ve got the most comprehensive list, and we’ve also just picked out our must-see picks for the month too.

Article Continues Below...

Most Anticipated New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Heartland (Season 15)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

After two years of waiting, Netflix in the United States is finally getting season 15 of the feel-good Canadian drama series Heartland (the wait for season 16 begins!)

If you’re looking for a super-long binge, we can’t recommend Heartland enough, which is now clocking in at over 200 episodes. The show is described as a “sprawling multi-generational saga about a family getting through the highs and lows of life on a horse ranch, set against the stunning vistas of the foothills of Alberta.”

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Netflix has a growing slate of comedy series but perhaps the best of the bunch is Tim Robinson’s sketch show which has produced some rib-tickling sketches that’ll have you howling.

Picking up exactly where season 2 left off, you’ll find Tim Robinson starring alongside guest stars in absurd sketches. This season’s guest stars include Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, and Ayo Edebiri.

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s supersized final season of Manifest, which it revived after NBC passed, concludes this week with the final batch of episodes hitting at the end of the week. There are a lot of burning questions to answer, and we’re hoping the show can answer as many as it cans while also keeping the door open either to interpretation or a spin-off.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect going into the final batch of episodes:

“In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 30th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) Netflix Original

Siren! Survive the Island (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 31st

Fake Profile (Season 1) Netflix Original

Heartland (Season 15)

Mixed by Erry (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on June 1st

A Beautiful Life (2023) Netflix Original

A Long Way to Come Home (2022)

About Last Night (2014)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Dear John (2010)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Dune (1984)

End of Days (1999)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Funny People (2009)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hanna (2011)

Hook (1991)

How High (2001)

Jarhead (2005)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1) Netflix Original

Magic Mike (2012)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Muster Dogs (Season 1)

Nanny McPhee (2005)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Spider-Man Trilogy Spider-Man (2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stuart Little (2000)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1992)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Choice (2016)

The Courier (2019)

The Days (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The Flash (Season 9)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Kingdom (2007)

The Mick (Seasons 1-2)

The Ring (2002)

To Leslie (2022)

Unleashed (2005)

We’re the Millers (2013)

Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

It’s Me Against You: The Mystery of Spellbound School (Season 1)

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Missed Connections (2023) Netflix Original

Passport (2022)

Rich in Love 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Scoop (Season 1) Netflix Original

Valeria (Season 3) Netflix Original

Vortex (Season 1)

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.