‘Virgin River’ Season 5: Returning and New Cast Members

Virgin River season 5 is returning to Netflix this Fall and will feature some new faces and plenty of returning ones too. In addition to our main preview, we wanted to dive deeper into the Virgin River season 5 cast.

Of course, as you may have heard, we’re getting plenty more Virgin River in the future, too, with a sixth season officially confirmed. We’ll have more on that in due course but filming, we’re told, is scheduled for this Summer in Canada.

New Cast Members for Virgin River Season 5

Over the last year, we’ve been slowly getting word of new faces we’ll see in recurring or one-off roles in Virgin River season 5.

Netflix confirmed to What’s on Netflix the majority of these cast members below but couldn’t provide additional information as it would contain spoilers for the forthcoming season.

Kandyse McClure was the first major casting we learned for season 5 of Virgin River back in October 2022. Her prior credits include Motherland: Fort Salem, Charmed, and V-Wars.

Susan Hogan

Elise Gatien

Paolo Maiolo

Gabrielle Rose

John Allen Nelson

Deb Podowski

Ava Anton as Hazel

as Hazel David Stuart as Reporter Ted Ford

as Reporter Ted Ford Melanie Merkosky

Brent Fidler

Brad Harder as Adrian

as Adrian Serge Houde

Helenna Santos

Gabrielle Jacinto as Nurse Jill

as Nurse Jill Audré Alleya Stephenson

Returning Cast Members for Virgin River Season 5

Over the years, the roster for Virgin River has grown tremendously, with IMDb alone listing 160 named characters, and that’s before you get into the countless background extras that have been involved with the project.

Below, we’ve compiled everyone we know or are expected to be returning for the new season:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

as Mel Monroe Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

as Jack Sheridan Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

as Hope McCrea Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins

as Dr. Vernon Mullins Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

as Dan Brady Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

as Brie Sheridan Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

as Jo Ellen Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton

as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

as Lizzie Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

as Joey Barnes Nicola Cavendish as Connie

as Connie Chase Petriw as Christopher

as Christopher Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

as Denny Cutler Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek

as Dr. Cameron Hayek Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

as Mike Valenzuela Teryl Rothery as Muriel

as Muriel Steve Bacic as Vince

as Vince Clare Filipow as Hannah

as Hannah Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie

as Lydie Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon

as Bert Gordon Lucia Walters as Julia

as Julia Keith MacKechnie as Nick

as Nick Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

as Charmaine Roberts David Cubitt as Calvin

as Calvin Ian Tracey as Jimmy

as Jimmy Tom Butler as Sam Sheridan

as Sam Sheridan Emma Oliver as Young Mel

