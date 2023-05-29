‘Virgin River’ Season 5: Returning and New Cast Members

Virgin River season 5 is returning to Netflix this Fall and will feature some new faces and plenty of returning ones too. In addition to our main preview, we wanted to dive deeper into the Virgin River season 5 cast.
Of course, as you may have heard, we’re getting plenty more Virgin River in the future, too, with a sixth season officially confirmed. We’ll have more on that in due course but filming, we’re told, is scheduled for this Summer in Canada.
New Cast Members for Virgin River Season 5
Over the last year, we’ve been slowly getting word of new faces we’ll see in recurring or one-off roles in Virgin River season 5.
Netflix confirmed to What’s on Netflix the majority of these cast members below but couldn’t provide additional information as it would contain spoilers for the forthcoming season.
Kandyse McClure was the first major casting we learned for season 5 of Virgin River back in October 2022. Her prior credits include Motherland: Fort Salem, Charmed, and V-Wars.
- Susan Hogan
- Elise Gatien
- Paolo Maiolo
- Gabrielle Rose
- John Allen Nelson
- Deb Podowski
- Ava Anton as Hazel
- David Stuart as Reporter Ted Ford
- Melanie Merkosky
- Brent Fidler
- Brad Harder as Adrian
- Serge Houde
- Helenna Santos
- Gabrielle Jacinto as Nurse Jill
- Audré Alleya Stephenson
Returning Cast Members for Virgin River Season 5
Over the years, the roster for Virgin River has grown tremendously, with IMDb alone listing 160 named characters, and that’s before you get into the countless background extras that have been involved with the project.
Below, we’ve compiled everyone we know or are expected to be returning for the new season:
- Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe
- Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan
- Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea
- Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins
- Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady
- Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan
- Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen
- Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton
- Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie
- Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes
- Nicola Cavendish as Connie
- Chase Petriw as Christopher
- Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler
- Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek
- Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela
- Teryl Rothery as Muriel
- Steve Bacic as Vince
- Clare Filipow as Hannah
- Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie
- Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon
- Lucia Walters as Julia
- Keith MacKechnie as Nick
- Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts
- David Cubitt as Calvin
- Ian Tracey as Jimmy
- Tom Butler as Sam Sheridan
- Emma Oliver as Young Mel
With kind thanks to The Viewer’s Perspective for help compiling this list.
