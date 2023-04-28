‘A Beautiful Life’ Danish Musical Drama Movie Coming to Netflix in June 2023

A Danish musical drama, starring artist Christian is coming to Netflix in June 2023. We have everything you need to know about A Beautiful Life, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

A Beautiful Life is an upcoming Danish musical drama movie directed by Mehdi Avaz, and written by Stefan Jaworski. The feature is produced by studio SF Studios Production. Lars Bjørn Hansen 9Loving Adults) and Tim King (Troll) are the executive producers, with Susanne Stranddorf (Ragnarok) as the line producer. Julie Rix Bomholt (Gooseboy) and Anna Malmkjær Willumsen (Either Or) are the producers.

When is A Beautiful Life Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the teaser trailer we can confirm that A Beautiful Life will be released on Netflix on Thursday, June 1st, 2023.

What is the plot of A Beautiful Life?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix;

Elliott, a young fisherman with an extraordinary voice, gets the chance of a lifetime when he is discovered by the successful high-profile music manager, Suzanne. Suzanne soon pairs Elliott with her estranged daughter and music producer, Lily. On his way to becoming a star, struggles from the past threaten not only his big breakthrough, but also the budding love with Lily.

Who are the cast members of A Beautiful Life?

Popular Danish singer Christopher will be making his leading role debut in A Beautiful Life. He plays the role of Elliot.

We have the full list of the remaining cast members, however, the names of the roles have yet to be revealed;

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Women in Oversized Men’s Shirts)

Christine Albeck Børge (Ulven kommer)

Ardalan Esmaili (The Charmer)

Sebastian Jessen (While We Live)

Paw Henriksen (In a Better World)

Jonathan Harboe (End of the Rainbow)

Marie Askehave (Borgen)

Tobias Stelzner (Jomfruer fra rummet)

Jonas Gülstorff (Anja & Viktor – In Sickness and in Health)

Jefferson Bond (Hamlin)

Ian Burns (Westbrick Murders)

Aksel True Klüver (Boys)

What is the runtime of A Beautiful Life?

We can confirm that the runtime of A Beautiful Life is 98 minutes.

When and where did filming for A Beautiful Life take place?

Filming reportedly began on December 22nd, 2023, and came to an end by March 15th, 2023.

Filming took place across various locations in Denmark;

Copenhagen

Frederikshavn

Aarhus

Ebeltoft

Are you going to be watching A Beautiful Life on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!