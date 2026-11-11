The Empress Season 3: The Cast and Crew on Saying Goodbye to Netflix’s Royal Drama

After three seasons, two gaps of roughly two years and an International Emmy along the way, Netflix’s lavish German period drama The Empress (Die Kaiserin) is about to bow out. The third and final season lands worldwide on Netflix on November 12th, 2026, and the cast and crew have had plenty to say about wrapping up Elisabeth and Franz’s story.

The series held its premiere on November 11th at the Delphi Filmpalast am Zoo cinema in Berlin, two nights before the final six episodes arrive on Netflix. It’s easily been one of Netflix’s biggest hits from Germany of the years sitting alongside the likes of Dark, All Quiet on the Western Front, Blood Red Sky, Dear Child and How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast). In the run-up to the final season showrunner Katharina Eyssen, executive producers Robert Eyssen and Jochen Laube, and stars Devrim Lingnau Islamoğlu, Philip Froissant, Melika Foroutan and Johannes Nussbaum have said about what to expect from season 3.

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We’ve been following the final season since Netflix renewed The Empress for a third and last outing, through to our first look at filming in Spain and the November release date announcement. If you want the full synopsis, first-look images and trailer, you’ll find them in our season 3 first looks and trailer roundup.

Editor’s note: All quotes in this article are taken from Netflix’s official press notes for The Empress season 3.

Why is season 3 the final season?

If you’re worried the show has been cut short, it hasn’t. The ending was planned. According to Jochen Laube, everyone, Netflix included, agreed before season 3 began that it would be the last:

We had all agreed, Netflix included, that the third season would be the last. From the very beginning, the writing and development of the third season took place with that in mind. Nothing was left unresolved. It’s a true gift to be able to bring the story to a close this way.

Showrunner Katharina Eyssen said that three seasons gave her a classic three-act structure, and that she couldn’t stand the idea of ending things right after the tragedy of season 2:

Two seasons felt like an incomplete narrative. Three seasons now form three acts: beginning, middle and end. Dramatically speaking, you often reach a low point two-thirds of the way through the story. For us, that was the death of Elisabeth and Franz’s daughter. To end the story shortly after that tragic event would have been very depressing for me. So even during the second season, I was determined to make a third one.

On how she feels now it’s over, Eyssen called it bittersweet: “Happy to be able to stop while it’s still at its best—that’s a true luxury. Sad because the journey I shared with so many fantastic colleagues is ending for now.”

The good news for fans of the supporting cast is that they get proper send-offs too. Robert Eyssen teased: “All the supporting characters also get a good ending. For example, we also get a glimpse of how things might have turned out for Charlotte, the lady-in-waiting.”

Elisabeth finally breaks free of Vienna, and finds Hungary

The big shift for Elisabeth this season is that she finally gets out of Vienna. Devrim Lingnau Islamoğlu said she’d been looking forward to this since the start, since travel was such a defining part of the real Empress:

I was especially looking forward to the third season, in which Elisabeth was finally able to start traveling—something that also defined her as a historical figure… For me, the third season was therefore also a kind of redemption. Both for me as an actress, because we were at amazing filming locations, sometimes by the sea in Spain, but I was also absolutely thrilled for the character herself; in the end, she’s able to break free from the Habsburg system and experience freedom.

She added that Elisabeth doesn’t leave the system so much as carve out her own space within it: “In the first season, Elisabeth entered the system. In the third season, she doesn’t necessarily leave it, but she finds her own path in life within it, a freedom of her own.”

Katharina Eyssen said giving proper weight to Elisabeth’s ties to Hungary was one of her main priorities this season:

In Season 3, it was very important to me to take Elisabeth’s connection to Hungary seriously. I feel like this had been treated only as a minor detail in the past, even though it had such a major political impact. Empress Elisabeth really provided the impetus for a major historical change here, and I wanted to do that justice.

That storyline runs through Count Andrássy (Dejan Bućin), the Hungarian revolutionary Elisabeth meets on her travels. Netflix’s character notes describe him as a mystery: is his fight for Hungary selfless, or is he after revenge on the Habsburgs? And is he using Elisabeth, or has he found a genuine soulmate in her?

Franz hits rock bottom

Philip Froissant’s Franz Joseph comes back from the war in a very bad way. Froissant described the season as Franz’s darkest stretch, and the one that finally shapes him into the ruler history remembers:

At the start of the third season, Franz returns from the war broken and traumatized. He struggles with his inner demons and must rediscover his place in history. Only by staring into the abyss and facing the impending loss of what he loves most does he understand what true greatness means. By relinquishing part of his power as a ruler, he becomes more human, a man of flesh and blood.

Froissant also said he couldn’t have played this season’s material back when the show started: “Back then, I certainly wouldn’t have been able to grasp and act out much of the plot of Season 3 as well as I can now. You grow with the challenges you face.”

Part of Franz’s arc this season involves Terese (Marlene Burow), a new character who becomes a calm refuge for him away from Elisabeth. Jochen Laube described this as Franz’s “storyline about his parallel life.”

Sophie’s walls stay up

If you’re hoping Archduchess Sophie softens into a doting grandmother, don’t get your hopes up. Melika Foroutan said Sophie has to rethink what strength means as power slips away from her, but the sternness doesn’t go anywhere:

In Season 3, Sophie will reach a point where she must reevaluate her previous definition of strength; times are changing, she realizes she is losing her strength, power dynamics are shifting, and she can no longer keep up. Her sternness won’t completely fade by the end… In the end, she is bitter and lonely and has lost almost everything she loved.

There’s an extra twist for Foroutan this season. According to Laube, she was given “the exciting task of playing her own twin sister.”

Foroutan also admitted that she was relieved to say goodbye after playing such a difficult character for so long: “It wasn’t that hard for me with Sophie; she ended up becoming a burden for me. Playing such a toxic character for such a long time has now come to a satisfying conclusion.”

Maximilian’s doomed reign in Mexico

One of the biggest new threads this season follows Maximilian as he finally gets the crown he’s always wanted, as Emperor of Mexico. History buffs already know how it ends, and Johannes Nussbaum confirmed the series doesn’t shy away from it: “I had to witness my character’s eventual death, as Maximilian is shot in Mexico. That was sad for me; I really liked the guy.”

Katharina Eyssen described the Mexico storyline as nearly as important to her as Elisabeth’s Hungary arc: “The true, absurd story of how he fulfilled his dream of being emperor in Mexico had to be told.”

Nussbaum compared the character to Icarus:

And then, finally, the last act of defiance: the fulfillment of his great dream, his destiny with the crown on his head in Mexico. But even there, he can’t find happiness. Even there, he isn’t quite in the right place at the right time. He’s always a little out of place. Always a little too loud, too sensitive, too worn out. He often reminds me of Icarus, who flew too close to the sun.

Robert Eyssen added: “If you empathized with Maximilian in the first two seasons, now you’ll be happy to see him in Season 3, believing he’s reached the goal of his greatest longing—only to be on the verge of failure. It’s so tragic, yet so true to life.”

A favorite costume

As ever with The Empress, the costumes (all three seasons designed by Gabriela Reumer) are half the appeal. Devrim Lingnau Islamoğlu picked out one look from season 3 in particular:

In Season 3, I especially love the outfit with the black, beaded blouse, the black-and-white plaid skirt, and the red sash around the waist. Elisabeth wears it when she and Franz start to grow closer again. It’s one of my absolute favorite costumes; it’s a little punk, almost as if Vivienne Westwood had designed it.

For Nussbaum, it was Maximilian’s uniform in Mexico, in “the scene where Maximilian is almost suffocated by all the pomp and circumstance.”

The Empress by the numbers

As a lover of stats and figures, Netflix has thankfully included some impressive figures from across all three seasons:

18 episodes filmed over 250 shooting days

More than 800 cast and crew members, plus over 2,000 extras and day workers

Filmed in four countries: Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Spain

Around 200 horses used throughout production

Approximately 80 cans of hairspray, 1 kg of bobby pins and hair clips, and 150 hairnets

Each dress needed 7–10 meters of fabric, adding up to roughly 10,000 meters of fabric and around 6,000 buttons

About 5,500 pieces of jewelry

Around 8,000 candles lit and 440 prop champagne bottles on set

The Empress season 3 premieres on Netflix globally on November 12th, 2026. Will you be watching the final season? Let us know in the comments below.