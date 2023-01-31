44 movies and tv shows leaving netflix canada in march 2023

With March only a handful of weeks away we’ve got our first peek at what movies and TV shows will be leaving the Netflix Canada library.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in March 2023.

There are plenty of movies leaving the Canadian library at the start of the month, but some of the biggest losses will be the handful of television shows leaving, such as Schitt’s Creek, Heartland, and Murdoch Mysteries.

33 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on March 1st, 2023

A Monster Calls (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Chalet Girl (2011)

Collateral (2004)

Constantine (2005)

Dog Pound (2010)

Driven (2018)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Fair Game (2010)

Gold Statue (2019)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

Hit & Run (2012)

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Jackal (1997)

Jarhead (2005)

Kambill: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Leap Year (2010)

Love Beats Rhymes (2016)

The Miracle Season (2018)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Primal Fear (1996)

Rush Hour (1998)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

The Scorpion King (2002)

She’s All That (1999)

Tower Heist (2011)

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir? (2018)

Waterworld (1995)

Welcome Home Roscoe (2008)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

10 TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on March 2nd, 2023

The Coroner (4 Seasons)

The Great Canadian Baking Show (5 Seasons)

Heartland (15 Seasons)

Kim’s Convenience (5 Seasons)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

Moonshine (1 Season)

Murdoch Mysteries (15 Seasons)

Sammy and Co (1 Season)

Schitt’s Creek (6 Seasons)

When Calls the Heart (5 Seasons)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in March 2o23? Let us know in the comments below!