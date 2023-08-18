Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Renewed for Season 7 at Netflix; Coming in September 2023

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons is returning for another season exclusively on Netflix with at least four new episodes.

Running since 2016 (hosted by Paul Connolly and distributed by Channel 5 for the first season), the London-based production company Emporium Productions has produced Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons.

As confirmed by Netflix and Raphael Rowe (the host since season 2 onwards) today, a new trailer teases the new seventh season coming out on Netflix globally on September 15th.

We’ll again tag along with Rowe, who himself spent time in prison, experiencing harsh and sometimes more comfy prisons around the world. The most recent season, season 6, dropped on Netflix last September and visited Moldova, Cyprus, Bosnia, and Greece.

The trailer gives us a sneak peek at the Solomon Islands prison, which houses some of the country’s most violent criminals. Despite the prison’s critical function, the establishment is being run on a shoestring budget and relying on charity to keep it running.

In season 7, there’ll be four countries explored, including:

Solomon Islands

Finland

The Czech Republic

Indonesia

With the documentary series getting a seventh season, it makes it one of Netflix’s longest-running documentary series of all time in terms of number of seasons. Somebody Feed Phil is the only other currently ongoing series in its seventh season, with Chef’s Table running for six volumes.

In other news, Rowe has also recently released a book called You Are Accused that takes a look into his life story.

In addition, Netflix has also commissioned a spinoff series, according to Deadline, with the new entry called Inside The World’s Toughest Forces. In that series, they’ll have access to special military forces from around the globe.

