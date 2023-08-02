What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2023

It’s time for another look ahead at what’s set to depart Netflix. Below, we’ll be looking at all the titles set to leave Netflix US throughout the month.

In case you didn’t know, Netflix licenses many titles in its vast 6000+ library (including some of its Netflix Originals). Think of it like renting a movie for a fixed period of time. If they’re listed below, that means their rental period has ended.

Our lists are often earlier and more complete than other outlets, including Netflix’s TUDUM outlet. That’s because of two reasons. Firstly, those outlets and TUDUM are simply copying and pasting a press release that only includes highlights of removals. They also list titles on the last day to watch, whereas we list titles for their removal day.

In September 2023, two of the seven classic sitcoms we announced to be leaving Netflix over the course of the remainder of 2023 will make their departures. We’re referring to Sister, Sister and Girlfriends, both departing Netflix in the US in full throughout the month.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix US in September 2023

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 1st

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Airport (1970)

American Hustle (2013)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Chicken Run (2000)

Easy A (2010)

Erased (Season 1)

Garbage (2018)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2019)

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

Magic Mike (2012)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Mean Girls (2004)

Moving Art (Seasons 1-3)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Peter Pan (2003)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Salt (2010)

Scream (Seasons 1-3)

Secret Window (2004)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

She’s Gotta Have It (1986)

Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Still Alice (2014)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

The Bad Guys (2022)

The Dictator (2012)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Ring (2003)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 11th

Girlfriends (Seasons 1-8 – 172 episodes)

Once again, we’ll be keeping this post updated throughout August and into September 2023 so keep it bookmarked.

What will you be checking out on Netflix before it departs? Let us know in the comments down below.