Several big anime series are set to leave Netflix around the globe in June 2022 including the US. Both Fate/Zero and Kill La Kill are set to leave but as we’ve seen before with these titles and other anime series, removal dates are very much subject to change.

It’s a fact of life that Netflix doesn’t own everything it streams. Much of its content (including Netflix Original content) is licensed for a fixed period of time. When those licenses come up for renewal, two parties have to make new arrangements to keep shows streaming or they leave. That’s now the case with three popular anime series.

Kill la Kill is leaving Netflix again!

Kill la Kill is streaming on over half a dozen Netflix regions including Netflix US and is set to expire in all regions except South Korea on June 15th. The show is showing removal dates on Netflix in the United States, Canada, and all Latin American regions.

Created by Hiroyuki Imaishi, this series follows Ryuko Matoi known as the woman with the scissor blade searching for clues around the world to get to the bottom her father’s death. The anime series frequently ranks among lists looking at the best anime series of all time.

We’ve been down this road before, however. Kill la Kill has faced removal before with Netflix themselves even confirming its departure back in April 2019. While the series did leave in May 2019 it was only for a month before it returned in June 2019.

The school year's almost over and Kill la Kill leaves @Netflix next month. Maybe throw on your uniform one more time before summer vacation? pic.twitter.com/tuFq5sAn0C — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 9, 2019

Now the series is leaving three years following its relicense to Netflix. Of course, this removal could be temporary again or permanent.

The good news is that the series is widely available elsewhere at the moment. The show is available in full on Hulu, HBO Max, Funimation, and Crunchyroll.

Fate/Zero Seasons 1-2 Leaving Netflix in June 2022

Leaving Netflix in a similar pattern to Kill La Kill is Fate/Zero which will see all of its 25 episodes depart the service on June 15th, 2022 in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It does seem to be safe for now in regions such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

If you’ve never checked out Fate/Zero before, here’s what you can expect:

“After three unsettled battles for the mystical Holy Grail, an artifact that grants a miracle to those who hold it, a fourth war begins.”

In addition to those two anime series leaving Netflix, the service is set to lose the anime Madoka Magica globally on June 15th, 2022 too. That 12-episode series is about Madoka Kaname and the story of magical witch girls.

Will you miss any of these anime series once they leave Netflix in June 2022 let us know in the comments down below?