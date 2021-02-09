‘Hunter X Hunter’ Leaving Netflix in March 2021

Another big anime series could be departing Netflix in the United States in March 2021 with all four seasons of Hunter X Hunter currently due to depart from the service on March 7th, 2021.

The popular anime series based on the manga of the same name ran between 2011 and 2014 with English versions not being available until 2016 and ending in 2019.

Not all regions of Netflix are currently showing removal dates for March 2021. Netflix Belgium, France, India, Singapore, Germany, and Thailand all stream six seasons of the show and aren’t expected to see the show depart.

Netflix currently has seasons 1 through 4 available with the removal meaning season 5 is almost certainly not coming. That means Netflix has been missing around 73 episodes that came from the seasons Chimera Ant and Election.

Netflix US has been streaming the first three seasons since March 2019 and are all currently showing to be removed on March 7th, 2021.

The good news is that for those in the United States, there’s plenty of other places to watch the show should it leave Netflix. The series is currently streaming (mostly under a single season) on Crunchyroll, Hulu, HBO Max, and The Roku Channel.

It seems to be following a trend in recent months of Funimation titles departing Netflix. At the beginning of February 2021 we saw the first season of Attack on Titan depart and Fairytale also recently departed. How this bodes for other anime from Funimation on Netflix is yet to be seen. Its other titles on Netflix right now include One Piece and Soul Eater.

Funimation’s parent recently expanded its grasp on the world of anime with the purchase of Crunchyroll from AT&T.

Will you miss Hunter X Hunter if and when it departs Netflix in March 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.