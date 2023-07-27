What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2023

Every month, Netflix loses a bunch of movies and series as licensing rights come up for expiration. August 2023 will be no different, with dozens of movies and series set to leave Netflix US.

Beyond the standard movie removals on the first of the month, we’re also going to start seeing a number of high-profile sitcom series leave in the coming months, starting with Moesha.

Few quick notes on removals before we dive into the full list.

We list removals slightly differently compared to different outlets. We list titles on the actual day of removal. That means if you want to watch any of these shows and movies below, you’ll need to watch the day before. So if something below says it’s leaving on August 5th, you must watch on August 4th.

This is a live article and will be continuously updated throughout the month of July 2023 as and when we learn of more removals.

Full List of Removals From Netflix US in August 2023

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 1st, 2023

Note: We’ve picked out 10 of the best movies to watch before they depart on August 1st.

Being Napoleon (2018)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Bountiful Blessings (2011)

Conan the Destroyer (1984)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Enough (2002)

Entangled (2014)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Flight (2012)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hunter X Hunter (2011) (2014)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-5)

Moesha (2000)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Opening Night (2016)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Romance Doll (2020)

Search WWW (Season 1)

Shark Tale (2004)

Skyfall (2012)

Sleepless Society Nyctophobia (2019)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Spanglish (2004)

Stepmom (1998)

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Croods (2013)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The In-Laws (2011)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Lost Café (2018)

The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Wedding Date (2005)

Traffic (2000)

Two Degrees of Murder (2017)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Underworld (2003)

We’re the Millers (2013)

Woman in Gold (2015)

Zookeeper (2011)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 4th

Chennai Express (2013)

Honey Girls (2021)

Ije: The Journey (2010)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 5th

Nasha Natasha (2020)

Tango Feroz (1993)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 6th

Esperando la carroza (1985)

Quam’s Money (2020)

Slay (2021)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 7th

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 9th

Pretty Man (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 11th

The Crowned Clown (Wang-i doin nam-ja) (Season 1)

Kongsuni and Friends (Seasons 1-2)

The Lost Husband (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 12th

Brother Jekwu (2016)

Dope (2015)

Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale (2005)

Jim Gaffigan: King Baby (2009)

Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe (2012)

Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 13th

Dunkirk (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 14th

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 16th

Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)

Bombay (1995)

The Game (Seasons 1-3)

Seventh Son (2014)

Winx Club (Season 6 and Season 7)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 17th

Bakugan: Evolutions (Season 1)

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018)

Les Misérables (2012)

O Kadhal Kanmani (2015)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 19th

Undefeated (2011)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 20th

Bleach (2018) – Netflix Original Removal

Little Singham (2020)

Little Singham – Black Shadow (2021)

My Ex & Whys (2017)

Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)

The Breakup Playlist (2015)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 21st

A Second Chance (2015)

Beauty and the Bestie (2015)

Bride For Rent (2014)

Can’t Help Falling in Love (2017)

Four Sisters and a Wedding (2013)

It Takes a Man and a Woman (2013)

The Mistress (2012)

She’s Dating the Gangster (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 23rd

Septembers of Shiraz (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 24th

The Creative Indians (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 25th

Take My Brother Away (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 26th

Jobs (2013)

The Water Man (2021)

First Look at September 2023 Removals

A Knight’s Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art (Seasons 1-3)

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream (Seasons 1-3)

She’s Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)

Sleepless in Seattle

What will you be watching on Netflix before it leaves? Let us know in the comments.