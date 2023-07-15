Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Week: July 15th, 2023

It’s been an exceptionally strong week on Netflix with all of the exciting new movies and shows added to the library. This week sees the return of the Bird Box franchise, and the beloved new Puss in Boots movie.

Going forward What’s on Netflix will be reporting the best new movies and shows as one list, wich will be published every Saturday afternoon.

N = Netflix Original

Article Continues Below...

Here are the best new movies and shows added to Netflix this week:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Director: Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman

Dreamworks has made a habit of releasing fantastic sequels, with films such as Shrek 2, Kung Fu Panda 2, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and more, being some of the best of their animation library. That also extends to Puss in Boots, which blew audiences away last year

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: He has burned through eight of his nine lives, leaving him with only one life left. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Bird Box Barcelona (2023) N

Director: David Pastor, Àlex Pastor

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Naila Schuberth, Alejandra Howard

Birdbox returns with a spin-off set in sunny Spain, in the beautiful city of Barcelona. However, in order to live, all of the survivors will do everything it takes to not take in the sights of the beautiful Catalonian city.

After an entity of mysterious origin annihilates the world’s population causing those who observe it to take their lives, Sebastián and his daughter begin their own great adventure of survival in Barcelona.

65 (2023)

Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 93 Minutes

Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, Nika King, Brian Dare

Looking for action and adventure this weekend? Then take a step back 65 million years ago in time with Adam Driver.

65 million years ago, the only 2 survivors of a spaceship from Somaris that crash-landed on Earth must fend off dinosaurs and reach the escape vessel in time before an imminent asteroid strike threatens to destroy the planet.

Sonic Prime (Season 2) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Brian Drummond, Kazumi Evans, Shannon Chan-Kent

Outside of the games Sonic Prime is the content Sonic fans have wished for since Sonic Underground.

When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.

Quarterback (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota

What’s that? Another incredible new sports docuseries on Netflix? This time the NFL gets the sports doc treatment as it focuses on American QBs Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Marcus Mariota previously of the Atlanta Falcons, and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1) N – Weekly

New Episodes: 12

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Shuichiro Umeda, Kenta Miyake, Sora Amamiya, Chafûrin, Shin’ichirô Miki

Arriving weekly, Zom 100 is the long-awaited anime adaptation of Kotaro Takata’s illustrations from Haro Aso’s manga of the same name. A great spin on the over-cooked genre, Zom 100 adds some much-needed freshness to the zombie apocalypse.

In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendou watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can’t even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ootori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch which happens to be another tenant. The whole city’s swarming with zombies, and even though he’s running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive.

The Tutor (2023)

Director: Jordan Ross

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Garrett Hedlund, Noah Schnapp, Victoria Justice, Jonny Weston, Ekaterina Baker

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp stars in an exciting new mystery thriller that could be popular with subscribers this weekend.

When a professional tutor takes a job at a remote manor, he soon finds himself battling his disturbed student’s obsessions, which threaten to expose his darkest secrets and unravel his carefully crafted persona.

Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Marouane Zotti, Anissa Felix, Liza Treyger

An exciting new comedy series from comedian Michelle Buteau has landed on Netflix.

Black, plus-size and newly single, Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man’s basket, but she’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!