Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in March 2023

As February rolls around, we can already begin to take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving the Netflix UK library in March 2023.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving the UK library in February 2023.

There are a number of big Netflix Originals leaving Netflix in March 2023 globally including Arrested Development, Shtisel, and Korean favorites such as A Korean Odyssey and Live.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix UK in March 2023

Leaving Netflix UK on March 1st

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

47 Ronin (2013)

The Associate (1996)

Balto (1995)

Barb Wire (1996)

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Table (2013)

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s Big Break (2008)

Blue Exorcist (2 Seasons)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Connected (2021)

Cop Car (2015)

The Debt (2010)

Disconnect (2012)

Doomsday (2008)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Gold Statue (2019)

Halloween H20 (1998)

Hell on the Border (2019)

Hot Rod (2007)

In the Shadow of Iris (2016)

Joe Kidd (1972)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Krampus (2015)

Love Beats Rhymes (2016)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Midway (1976)

Morning Glory (2010)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Paul (2011)

Public Enemies (2009)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Schubert In Love (2016)

Seventh Son (2014)

Shot Caller (2017)

Shubh Aarambh (2017)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Soldier (1998)

Something New (2006)

The Sting (1973)

Swades: We, the People (2004)

Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2016)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir? (2018)

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 2nd

The Bold Type (2020)

Celebrity Ex on the Beach (1 Season)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Geordie Shore (3 Seasons)

The Great Raid (2005)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

The Promised Neverland (1 Season)

Sammy & Co (1 Season)

Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online (1 Season)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 3rd

Wrong Turn (2021)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 4th

August: Osage County (2014)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 5th

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Alving and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel (2009)

The Casketeers (2019) N

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 7th

Borderliner (1 Season) N

Bullet Head (2017)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 8th

Whiplash (2014)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 9th

Bad Guys: Vile City (1 Season) – Netflix Original Removal

Kajillionaire (2020)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 10th

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Son of Adam (2018)

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Surge (2021)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 10th

17 Again (2009)

All My Life (2020)

Mosley: It’s Complicated (2020)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 12th

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 13th

Justine (2019)

Thoroughbreds (2017)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 15th

Addicted (2014)

Defiance (2008)

Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special (2008)

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself (2006)

Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos (2011)

Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters (2012)

One for the Money (2012)

The Art of Loving (2017)

The Switch (2010)

Untouchable (2011)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 16th

A Korean Odyssey (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Arrested Development (Seasons 1-5) – Netflix Original Removal

Bakugan: Armored Alliance (2020)

Bakugan: Geogan Rising (2021)

Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered (2014)

LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape (2016)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled! (2015)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther (2018)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy (2017)

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload (2013)

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (2019)

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (2018)

Live (Season 1) – Netflix Original

The Giant (2017)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 20th

Django Unchained (2012)

Masameer – The Movie (2020)

The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)

The Farewell (2019)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 21st

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

Moneyball (2011)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 23rd

Ballerina (Leap!) (2016)

Leaving Netflix UK on March 24th

Three Thieves (2019)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in March 2023? Let us know in the comments below!