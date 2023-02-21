‘Timeless’ Seasons 1-2 Leaving Netflix in March 2023

Two seasons of the highly rated sci-fi action series Timeless that aired on NBC will be departing Netflix in multiple regions in March 2023 as its license comes up for renewal.

Running for two seasons, the series told the story of a historian, a soldier, and a programmer embarking on a time-traveling adventure in pursuit of shadowy criminals who aim to disrupt the temporal continuum.

Sadly, as anyone of the show’s many fans will tell you, the series had a rocky road while on air, having been canceled by NBC after a single season only to be renegotiated and renewed and then canceled again after a second season. It did, however, receive a two-part finale that concludes the story.

The series was created by Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan and starred Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Claudia Doumit and Malcolm Barret.

Shawn Ryan, an executive producer on the series, has his next major project, The Night Agent, arriving exclusively on Netflix in March 2023.

Airing between October 2016 and December 2018, Netflix would pick up the streaming rights in dozens of regions in September 2017 and the rights to season 2 in March 2019.

When will Timeless leave Netflix?

Both seasons of Timeless will be leaving Netflix in all regions where it’s available on March 20th, 2023.

Unogs state that at least (they don’t track every region) 29 countries in total carried the series with notable exceptions for the show, including Netflix in the United States (where the show currently resides exclusively on Hulu) and Australia (where it resides on 7plus).

The show’s removal coincides exactly four years after adding season 2 to Netflix.

The image below shows a removal notice on the Netflix page for Timeless with your “Last day to watch on Netflix” listed as March 19th.

Netflix, it’s worth noting, could renew the license of Timeless but given the show has finished and isn’t quite in the zeitgeist as it once was, it seems highly unlikely.

You can see more on what’s leaving Netflix in March 2023 via our leaving soon section.

Will you miss Timeless when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.