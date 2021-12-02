Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in January 2022

We’re only days into December, however, we’ve already learned of some big losses that will be coming to the Netflix UK library in January 2022. Some major American comedies are leaving, along with some beloved crime dramas that we know will be sorely missed. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix UK in January 2022.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies & TV shows leaving Netflix UK in December 2021.

Netflix UK loses four massive TV shows from its library on January 1st when we see the departures of New Girl, Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, and Sons of Anarchy. This will be tens of hours, and potentially weeks’ worth of binge-able content leaving the UK library.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in January 1st, 2021

The 10 Sins (Season 1)

The Confrontation (Season 1)

Disappearance (Season 1)

The Eagle of El-Se’eed (Season 1)

February 9 (Season 1)

Fullmetal Alchemist (Season 1)

How I Met Your Mother (9 Seasons)

The Land of Hypocrisy (Season 1)

Little Princess (Season 1)

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (2 Seasons)

Louis Theroux (Season 1)

Max & Ruby (4 Seasons)

Mia & Me (2 Seasons)

Modern Family (9 Seasons)

More to Say (Season 1)

My Pride (Season 1)

New Girl (7 Seasons)

Odd Squad (2 Seasons)

Oddbods (1 Season)

Prison Break (5 Seasons)

Save Me (Season 1)

Sons of Anarchy (7 Seasons)

Tong: Memories (1 Season)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

Vexed (2 Seasons)

Which of your favourite movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in January 2022?