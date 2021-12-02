‘Modern Family’ Leaving Netflix Globally in January 2022

In a shock removal, Modern Family looks to be departing Netflix in full come January 1st, 2022 in multiple regions around the world including Netflix in the UK. In most regions, seasons 1-9 of Modern Family will be departing to go exclusive on Disney+.

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan the multi-award-winning sitcom is perhaps one of the biggest in the genre in the past decade. It consistently swept award shows with the title acquiring 22 Primetime Emmy Awards in total.

Among the stars for the show includes Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, and Sarah Hyland.

The series aired on ABC but is distributed by 20th Television.

Up until 2020, the series wasn’t available on Netflix anywhere. It was a surprise license to Netflix in over 30 countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Some regions, it’s worth noting, received Modern Family in 2018.

Now just shy of two years after the addition, every season is set to depart Netflix.

The removal of Modern Family is somewhat of a shock to us given that many Netflix regions only just received season 9 of the show in recent months. The removal indicates to us that seasons 10 and 11 will not be coming to Netflix.

To check to see whether Modern Family is leaving Netflix where you live, navigate to the title on your TV or mobile where a removal notice akin to the one below should be showing. The notice will say “Last day to watch on Netflix: 31 December”.

Where will Modern Family stream next?

As per all the other 20th Television removals we’re covering for January 2022, the show is already streaming in its new home on Disney+.

Sadly, readers from the United States have never had access to Modern Family on Netflix. Instead, you’ll find all 11 seasons available on Hulu instead.

Other major removals for January 1st include:

Prison Break

Sons of Anarchy

Homeland (not all regions)

Prison Break

How I Met Your Mother

New Girl

Are you sad to see Modern Family leaving Netflix in January 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.