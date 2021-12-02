‘How I Met Your Mother’ Leaving Netflix in January 2022

It’s heartbreak in January 2022 as all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother will be leaving multiple Netflix regions on New Year’s Day.

How I Met Your Mother first aired on CBS in September 2005, and ran for a total of nine seasons, ending in March 2014. Despite an extremely controversial final season, for the most part How I Met Your Mother has been one of the closest rivals to Friends since that ended in 2004.

A middle-aged Ted Mosby, tells his children the grand tale of his adventures in love and loss as a twentysomething bachelor on his journey to meeting their mother.

When is How I Met Your Mother leaving Netflix?

All nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother will be leaving Netflix on January 1st, 2022.

A total of 21 different countries will be losing the American sitcom from their library;

Czech Republic

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Malaysia

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom

If you currently live in one of the countries mentioned above you can check the status of How I Met Your Mother on the Netflix App or your browser. There you will find the last day available to watch as December 31st, 2021.

Why is How I Met Your Mother leaving Netflix?

The simple answer is that it all comes down to licensing. How I Met Your Mother has been available to stream in regions like Netflix UK since December 3rd, 2015. This means Netflix’s long licensing of almost six years is now coming to an end.

Where will I be able to stream How I Met Your Mother next?

We can’t say for the non-English speaking countries where you can stream How I Met Your Mother afterlife on Netflix, however, in the United Kingdom all nine seasons of the sitcom are already available on Disney+.

Where can I stream How I Met Your Mother on Netflix?

While we don’t endorse the use of VPNs, you can stream How I Met Your Mother in the following six countries:

Australia

Canada

Hong Kong

Japan

Phillippines

South Korea

Will How I Met Your Mother return to Netflix?

When it comes to the majority of licensed content you can never say never. With nine seasons and 208 episodes to its name How I Met Your Mother has been one of the most binge-able shows in the library. This means we wouldn’t be surprised to see the sitcom return to various Netflix regions sometime in the future, however, we can’t say for certain if or when it will return.

Will you be sad to see How I Met Your Mother leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!