‘Prison Break’ Leaving Netflix in January 2022

Prison Break is leaving Netflix in many international regions on January 1st, 2022. All 5 seasons will be leaving Netflix as the license from 20th Century Fox comes up for renewal alongside many of their other big titles.

Created by Paul Scheuring for Fox, Prison Break was a ratings juggernaut when it first aired between 2005 and 2009 and saw a revival season in 2017.

The drama starred Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Wade Williams.

The removal represents 90 episodes in total leaving Netflix.

Prison Break had been removed from Netflix in many regions previously before being relicensed. In Australia, it was removed in 2019 before being relicensed in 2020. In the United Kingdom, who carried the show between 2013 and 2018, saw the show removed between January and October of 2018 before being relicensed.

We’ll be seeing the removal of Prison Break from most Netflix regions on January 1st including:

Netflix UK

Netflix Australia

Poland

South Africa

Portugal

Thailand

Switzerland

Turkey

Spain

Israel

Malaysia

The Netherlands

Hong Kong

France

Greece

& more!

To check whether Prison Break is being removed from Netflix in your region, navigate to the page where you should see a banner saying “Last day to watch on Netflix: 31 December”.

Netflix in the United States notably lost Prison Break as part of the Fox library departures in 2017 and 2018.

Where will Prison Break stream next?

The good news is that Prison Break is already streaming on its new home. We’re referring to Disney+, primarily known for its Marvel and Star Wars properties, but is also stream much of the 20th Century Fox TV library after Disney’s acquisition in 2018.

The removal comes alongside a slew of 20th Century Fox series leaving Netflix including:

Sons of Anarchy

Homeland (not all regions)

How I Met Your Mother

Modern Family

New Girl

Rumors of a sixth season has been long been rumored but hopes of another season looks to have been dashed last November with Wentworth Miller saying he’s done with the franchise.

Will you miss Prison Break when it leaves Netflix when it leaves as we head into 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.