‘New Girl’ Leaving Netflix Internationally in January 2022

New Girl will soon be departing most regions of Netflix around the world but for the moment, the United States looks to be safe.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, New Girl has been one of the biggest sitcoms available on Netflix right now. The series aired between 2011 and 2018 to critical acclaim.

For many Netflix regions, you’ve only just received New Girl again (or for the first time) in recent years. Up until early 2020, the show had been removed in many countries but had been relicensed to Netflix in over a dozen countries. The UK, for instance, relicensed New Girl back in May 2020.

Among the regions showing removal notices for New Girl on January 1st, 2022 includes Netflix in Australia and the United Kingdom. It’s also leaving European regions such as France, Germany, and Italy as well as Nordic countries and Asian regions such as Malaysia and the Philippines too.

The best way to check if New Girl is leaving Netflix in your region is to navigate to the New Girl page and see if a removal notice is showing clearly. You’ll see a banner, like the one below, stating “Last day to watch on Netflix: 31 December”.

The removal comes alongside the exodus of a number of 20th Century Fox-owned TV shows from Netflix on January 1st as licenses for the shows come up for renewal. Disney, it seems, has opted to remove their most valuable properties.

Other removals for January 1st include:

Prison Break

Sons of Anarchy

Homeland (not all regions)

How I Met Your Mother

Modern Family

So, for those outside of the United States, this will be your final chance to catch all the Christmas episodes of New Girl on Netflix. You can find our recently released guide for those Christmas episodes here.

Where will New Girl stream next?

As many will know, 20th Century Fox is owned by Disney who now operates Disney+ in almost all regions. New Girl has been a part of Disney+’s Star lineup for a number of months now and will remain there.

When will New Girl leave Netflix in the United States?

New Girl is staying on Netflix in the US but likely not for much longer.

We had previously predicted that New Girl would be leaving in April 2021 but that removal didn’t come to pass thankfully. Instead, we’re now predicting that Netflix US will lose New Girl in April 2022.

Will you miss New Girl once it leaves Netflix in January 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.